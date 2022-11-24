Amherst County wrestles with EMS staffing needs, new model for shifts planned

In an effort to attract more candidates for emergency medical services workers, the Amherst County Board of Supervisors recently allocated funds in an amount not to exceed $90,000 for a fourth captain’s position.

Brad Beam, the county’s director of public safety, said in recent years, and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, the county has seen many challenges in recruiting and retaining EMS employees. Staff has been looking for a “niche,” or something to try and retain employees, recruit them and have them feel like Amherst County is a home.

One key way to do that is to change from a public safety department model of 24 hours on and 48 hours off to 24 hours on and 72 hours off, according to Beam’s presentation to the board Nov. 15.

“We think this schedule change will give us that niche,” Beam told supervisors.

The overwhelming of majority of public safety staff prefers the 24/72 shift model over the 24/48 model, he said. That type of model is rare in the region and Buckingham County is the only nearby locality using it, Beam said.

“It gives more of a work-life balance and breaks their time off in larger clumps,” Beam said. “We think that will help a lot.”

The county department of public safety’s part-time employee pool has diminished during the pandemic and as of mid-November the department had about six paramedic vacancies, according to the report to supervisors.

“There’s been this decrease in new blood, if you would, coming into the profession,” Beam said.

Beam said it is “pretty alarming” the county has lost 41 full-time and 18 part-time employees in the field of public safety and EMS since January 2018.

In order to switch schedules, public safety would need a total of nine additional positions, including the fourth captain’s position. At a later date the county will pursue a SAFER grant for additional positions needed for a fourth medic unit on each shift.

Beam said the anticipation is to switch to the 24/72 shift model by spring 2023. Getting a fourth full-time ambulance up and running is important to the county, Beam said. In March, the fourth medic unit was temporarily discontinued due to inadequate staffing and it wasn't running as a full operation, he said.

Currently, the county has 27 allotted EMS field positions: three captains, 12 paramedics and 12 emergency medical technicians.

According to a department survey, more than half of the EMS staff said they prefer a 24/72 model as opposed to an increase in pay or increased staffing. Mandatory overtime often is required to meet current staffing needs, an interruption to staff’s family lives, the report states.

The SAFER grant is a five-year payment system starting at 90% and decreasing each year. Eight EMS and firefighter positions, totaling about $455,780 annually, is a targeted need, the report states.

The fourth medic certainly is needed, Beam said.

“I can’t tell you the number of times that three trucks just doesn’t cover it,” Beam told supervisors. “But the unfortunate part has been we really struggled to fill the positions for three trucks, so a fourth truck without a change in the schedule, we think, would be pretty tough for us.”

Beam said he hopes as the county recruits more people and fills positions less overtime money would be spent.

“We’re using quite a bit of mandatory overtime,” he said.

David Pugh, the board’s chair, said nearly $456,000 in county funding for more EMS positions is a major financial obligation.

“I know we need it,” Pugh said. “It certainly is a big ask.”

Supervisor Tom Martin said the county has been chasing a fourth medic unit fully staffed and operating 24 hours a day for years and hasn’t quite been able to get there.

“The other thing that really concerns me is the amount of wear and tear we’re putting on employees we have,” Martin said. “Working 24-hour shifts — sleep deprivation, all time of night, the work they do is hard work and they are dealing with our citizens in their greatest time of need. And quite frankly, I think we need to create the best work environment that we can for them. While I want that fourth medic, I think right now what I want more is a fully staffed organization.”

Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said he been around public service, EMS and law enforcement most his life and recalled years ago when the county government saw the need for paid EMS staff.

“The need was quickly coming upon us,” Ayers said. “I recall that we lost some lives in this county because of the lack of daylight coverage. We just did not have the volunteers to do it.”

Ayers, a former Amherst County sheriff, said the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office stepped up to the plate and covered probably 90% to 95% of calls for a few years before the county could get the finances for the paid EMS system.

“If you listen to the [public safety] radio, we depend on Lynchburg quite a bit to take care of us,” Ayers said.

Listening to EMS calls, Ayers said the county units are running in the southern end of the county and straining service to the more rural areas. He noted the board recently approved two separate zoning measures that may bring hundreds of housing units within a few miles of each other on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights near the Lynchburg border.

“Do we wait five years to make the provision to care of these people? No, we start now,” Ayers said. “You cannot put a value on the life of our people. Health, safety and welfare of our people should be this board’s priority. The fourth medic unit, yes, we need to start working on that now.”

Pugh said with inflation the highest it’s been in 40 years, the average household is feeling the financial pinch, and he’s being mindful of that in budgeting decisions.

“I would like to see us get those positions staffed,” Pugh said. “It’s hard to get people to work, whatever profession it is at this point of time.”

While Pugh said he supports the fourth captain’s position and staffing schedule changes, he still is fielding calls from residents concerned with effects of higher personal property taxes on their vehicles and noted the Amherst County Public Schools division also is expected to ask for an increase in local funding this upcoming budget.

“It’s going to be a balancing act,” Pugh said of budget needs on the board’s plate. “Certainly, we can’t do everything all the time. We’ve got to figure out our priorities.”