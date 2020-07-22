Amherst Fire Department celebrates arrival of new engine

Members of the Amherst Fire Department gathered in full force on July 16 to watch as the station’s newly purchased fire engine drove into the bay for the first time.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors allocated $620,000 in the 2019-20 fiscal year budget to finance the majority of the cost for the new engine while the department picked up the difference of just more than $47,000, according to an agreement between the county, AFD and the Amherst County Economic Development Authority. The conditions of the agreement allowed the county to save about $34,000.

“It’s a great addition for the department,” Tom Martin, chief of the department, said. “We know it will bring many years of service to the county.”

The new truck replaces a 1989 model engine, which Martin said would be donated to a department outside the county that could greatly use it. The new truck comes with a Lancer logo in a show of support for the Amherst High School community.

“We get so many young people out of the high school,” Martin said, adding their service is key for the department’s survival.

The new engine will be dedicated at the station at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25.

“We’re proud of it and look forward to getting it in service,” Martin said. “We’re blessed to have it for sure.”

Reach Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.