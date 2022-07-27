Amherst Fire Department fighting a new hazard - inflation

Inflation has driven up the price tag on a new tanker truck for the Amherst Fire Department by 19%, an addition of just more than $160,000 that county officials have agreed to cover in a purchase now at more than $1 million.

The fire truck purchase was listed at $871,615 in the county’s current budget as part of its capital improvement plan. Sam Bryant, director of public safety, recently told the Amherst County Board of Supervisors at least three price increases from the vendor have come about.

Bryant said the new truck should last at least 20 years and the overall price tag going to such a high level is new territory for the county.

Supervisor Tom Martin, who volunteers as chief of the department, recused himself from the vote and left the meeting room during the discussion. The board approved the increase 3-0, with Supervisor Claudia Tucker absent.

“We can’t control inflation,” David Pugh, the board’s chair, said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen. ... Everybody is having a tough time with inflation, especially if you drive a lot.”

Bryant said the Emergency Services Council deeply wrestled with the request for more money.

“We worked hard,” Bryant said. “These are taxpayer dollars and this was very difficult.”

The board and staff also discussed a less expensive purchase option, specifics of equipment features and water capacity. Going with a cheaper option would reduce water capacity by 500 gallons, according to the dialogue.

Supervisor Jimmy Ayers said the 19% hike was “by no means anticipated” and he’s had the unpleasant experience of being in rural parts of the county fighting fires without enough water.

“...And it’s a heck of a feeling when your engine runs out of water and then the house fire or whatever you’re fighting, the flames pick up and you’re screaming for help in addition to water,” Ayers said.

He said 500 gallons could make the difference between life and death of a county resident or someone losing a home.

Pugh said he doesn’t want to be the person to be responsible for a truck not having the proper water capacity at a crucial time.

“I just want to make sure we are making a financially smart decision,” Pugh said.

Pugh said he would be hard pressed to find another locality of Amherst County’s size that has made as much investment in emergency vehicles.

“This board and previous boards have done a heck of a job putting new trucks on the road. We spend a lot of money on fire apparatus equipment in the county,” Pugh said, adding of the price hike: “It’s a hard pill to swallow. I know we can’t control inflation, but at this time we’ve got to make prudent financial decisions.”

When discussing specifics of the apparatus options and spending less money on the purchase, Bryant said: “I can’t put a price tag on a life. This is a hard one.”

Pugh said he appreciates the volunteers who save the county millions annually in what staff would be paid to fight fires. Moving forward, he said, the board needs to take a hard look at what the county is buying in emergency apparatus.

“They can’t combat the inflation,” Ayers said of local fire departments. “No one can.”