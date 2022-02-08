'Amherst Inn' play a fun whodunit for high school

A murder mystery and comedy will connect dots and bring plenty of laughs Feb. 10 through Feb. 13 for Amherst County High School and the Amherst community in an intimate setting.

Patricia Emmert, director of the high school’s drama program, spent several months in the fall writing the play “The Amherst Inn,” which will debut at 7 p.m. Feb. 10. Emmert said the product is a “must see” for anyone who has ever gone to or worked at the high school.

Characters in the play have names that rhyme with corresponding names of key individuals at the high school, including Principal Derrick Brown and Emmert herself.

“I get to make fun of myself,” Emmert said.

The play takes place in the fictional town of Amherst, England, in a castle setting. A storm arrives, chaos ensues, expensive art pieces go missing and murder gets the wheels turning for a dramatic show with twists and turns.

“All my actors get to do a British accent,” Emmert said.

The material has some “cheesy, over the top” parts but is a fun, engaging play that lends itself well to a black-box theater show, the first the school has done in two years and the most intimate performed during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Emmert.

In a black box theater show, the audience gets to sit on stage.

“The action is 10 feet from you,” said Emmert. “It’s a very popular way to do theater because you feel like you’re part of the show. I love doing it during murder mystery.”

Emmert said the drama students have been through a lot with COVID-19’s many disruptions and she wanted them to have something special.

“It was therapeutic and fun in this crazy world we live in,” Emmert said of writing the play.

The play also marks the first murder mystery the drama program has done since the pandemic. Emmert said she strived to write “the perfect play” to suit the students so they can have a great time performing it.

“They love it,” Emmert said, adding the students enjoy the characters’ name ties with figures at the high school. “They are having a blast with it.”

The shows are at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 through Feb. 12. The Sunday, Feb. 13 show, starts at 2 p.m. and will not interfere with the Super Bowl, according to Emmert. Tickets are $5 at the door and seating is limited.

The theater program has improvised much with restrictions and departures from the norm during the pandemic, including outdoor performances and recording shows via video. Emmert credits the students for staying focused and dedicated during such an unprecedented time.

“They’ve adjusted better than me,” she said.

