Amherst man running as Democrat for Virginia House 24 district

The Virginia 24 House seat has been in Republican hands since January 1983. Soghor will face the winner of the June 8 Republican primary between incumbent Ronnie Campbell and challenger Mark Reed.

Soghor said he has spent much time exploring the Blue Ridge Mountains and feels the area has much to offer in the splendor of the George Washington National Forest.

“I love being part of the community. That’s a reason I want to help here, and do my part. People here help each other and are always looking out for each other,” Soghor said. “I’m not doing this because I have a political career. I’m doing this because I want to serve the people of the 24th District.”

Reinvigorating the economy is another goal and the legalization of marijuana this summer is a factor, he said.

“That’s happening whether we like it or not,” Soghor said. “I think it’s very important that Amherst County makes sure they get the tax revenue. Are we going to allow that to go to Lynchburg or Nelson County? No, we need to make sure Amherst County gets the revenue.”

Soghor said farmers in Amherst not being able to grow and sell a legal crop would be absurd.