A request from the Amherst County chapter of the NAACP to consider removing a Confederate monument on the grounds of the historic portion of the county’s courthouse was presented to the board of supervisors May 16, a matter officials said would be discussed at a later date.

Brook Vandervelde, representing the local NAACP chapter, presented the request during the public comments portion of the meeting. She described the monument and accompanying plaque as a “throwback to an era of an institutionalized racism” that is painful for a large portion of county residents.

“This county must not even seem to be contributing to its survival in our time,” Vandervelde said.

The plaque states the Ladies of the Dr. John Thompson Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy erected the monument in 1922.

The wording on the plaque states: “To the memory of The Sons of Amherst County, who from 1861 to 1865 upheld in arms the cause of Virginia and the South, who fell in battle or died from wounds, and survivors of the war who as long as they lived were ever proud that they had done their part in the noble cause.”

Vandervelde said the monument’s sentiment is one not all county residents share and is “clearly offensive to many.”

“Its continued presence on public land at the courthouse complex can easily be construed as an endorsement of its sentiments by our currently elected authorities and citizenry,” she said. “Our courthouse complex should unequivocally promote equal justice for all.”

The monument is on the side of the courthouse fronting Main Street in Amherst and has less pedestrian traffic since a renovation was done to the complex more than two decades ago. The courthouse's current entrance is on the opposite side on Taylor Street.

In 1922, a private organization was allowed to occupy “a privileged place on public property that honored only a subset of our community,” Vandervelde said.

“Times have changed,” she said. “Amherst can ill afford to continue to propagate a divisive message — 100 years is enough. Reflecting not only selective memories but also severe inequalities, this unbalanced presentation positioned in front of the United States flag does not foster unity.”

Confederate monuments on public property has stirred debate in various localities throughout Virginia in recent years. Within the past two years, the Nelson County Board of Supervisors debated the presence of a Confederate monument installed on the front house of the courthouse in Lovingston in 1965 after a county resident asked for its removal.

The Amherst monument and plaque is an “anomaly,” “out of sync with our times” and its presence on public property is problematic, Vandervelde said.

“It is an artifact of another era and it should be removed,” Vandervelde said. “We applaud previous action by the board of supervisors to remove the Confederate battle flag graphic from the county seal. We propose that the same reasonable approach be taken to remove the ‘noble cause’ ideology that after a century still survives.”

She added that ideology is “controversial, divisive and a liability.”

“The only kinds of publicity that Amherst County needs are those that project positive and welcoming attitudes for all residents, visitors and commercial enterprises — a perfect slice of Virginia,” Vandervelde told supervisors. “Our goal is a solution that is amenable to our community. We stand ready to collaborate.”

The board does not typically respond during public comments when residents and groups bring matters forward and did not engage in discussion on the request May 16. Tom Martin, the board’s chair, asked county staff to schedule a time for board discussion on the request at an upcoming meeting.