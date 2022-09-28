Amherst-Nelson joint ag complex idea in limbo, land deal off without a partnership

After the Nelson County Board of Supervisors voted not to meet with Amherst County supervisors on a potential joint agricultural complex, Amherst officials are not moving forward with purchasing a 300-acre site for that purpose unless another partnership forms.

The Amherst board discussed the matter during its Sept. 20 meeting. The Nelson board, which in January 2021 was first approached with the idea for a joint agricultural complex on 300 acres of a privately owned land in northern Amherst County near the U.S. 29 border, agreed on a study on the site with the county that cost nearly $60,000, split between the two localities.

Nelson supervisors Ernie Reed and Robert “Skip” Barton voted against supporting the feasibility study while board members Tommy Harvey, Jesse Rutherford and David Parr backed it. During a recent vote, only Rutherford and Parr were open to a joint meeting with Amherst supervisors on a joint meeting to discuss next steps while Harvey opted against it. Amherst County Administrator Dean Rodgers told Amherst supervisors on Sept. 20 the board could ask Architectural Partners, the firm that performed the study, to come present it and the county could further study the capacity for water availability.

“There are other county administrators that have expressed interest in the project,” Rodgers said. “[Central Virginia Community College] is interested.”

David Pugh, chair of the Amherst board, said a partnership with Nelson would have opened up avenues for financing through grants and other sources.

“If you don’t have a joint venture with Nelson County, I don’t have a desire to move forward with the project,” Pugh said. “As far as I’m concerned, I think it’s dead.”

Pugh told Rodgers the county could further look into interests from other localities. He said one disadvantage of the site the county was looking into was how far it is from the county’s main population center in Madison Heights.

“We do have a lot of irons in the fire right now with funding requests,” Pugh said. “I don’t want to buy the land. I would like to move on.”

Supervisor Jimmy Ayers agreed that without Nelson County’s partnership, a reason for looking into the land in northern Amherst County for closer proximity to Nelson, the project is stalled without some form of new direction.

“I think that would be quite an endeavor for us to take as an individual locality,” Ayers said. “By chance, if there’s another locality that wants to partner, I say keep that open, but as an individual endeavor it’s more than we can do.”

Supervisor Claudia Tucker said she commends the citizens from both counties who put much work into planning such a facility to benefit both localities.

“Anything we can do for our agricultural community obviously I’m for. I’m extremely disappointed in this,” Tucker said of the outcome. “It sounds like the majority of our board doesn’t want to go forward either, so I’m not going to charge up the hill by myself.”

The cost of the potential facility was estimated to exceed $50 million, according to the study. Rodgers has said an independent entity apart from the two local governments would need to be established to operate it and a major focus is on career and technical education offerings.

“I wholeheartedly support the idea of an agricultural complex,” Supervisor Tom Martin said. “Given that it doesn’t look like our neighbors to the north don’t want to participate in it, the uncertainty of the water, I’m not sure that’s the site for it anyway. I don’t want to give up on the idea of an agricultural complex.”

Martin said he thinks the next step is to speak with other localities that have expressed an interest and look into other properties that are more suitable with access to public water and closer proximity to interested partners, citing Appomattox County and CVCC as examples.

“I don’t think we give up on our overall goal,” Martin said. “Maybe that’s not the right place.”