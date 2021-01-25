Amherst, Nelson weekly newspapers' office up for sale

The building that for more than 50 years has been home to the Amherst New Era-Progress and Nelson County Times weekly newspapers in the town of Amherst is for sale.
BH Media Group, former owner of the 139-year-old New Era-Progress and 144-year-old Nelson County Times newspapers, owns the property. Both weeklies were among the more than 75 daily or weekly print publications sold to Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises in March. While Lee acquired the newspapers, BH Media Group, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, retained ownership of the real estate.
Known as Amherst Publishing Co. Inc. at the time of its 1969 opening, the company that built the facility also engaged in commercial printing aside from newspapers. The two-story facility at 134 Second St., directly across from the Amherst Fire Department, was built 52 years ago and recently was assessed at $385,500, according to Amherst County's online geographic information system.
When the sale is complete, operations will relocate to The News & Advance offices in Lynchburg. The New Era-Progress and Nelson County Times newspapers will continue to be printed on The News & Advance's press in Lynchburg. The Nelson County Times has published since 1877; the New Era-Progress has been in existence since 1882.
The news comes seven days after BH Media Group, former owner of 129-year-old The Daily Progress, entered into an agreement to sell that newspaper’s headquarters at 685 Rio Rd. West in Charlottesville and five days after 149-year-old The Herald Courier announced that its base of operations on Bob Morrison Boulevard in Bristol would also be put up for sale.
Following the sale and a renovation of the Charlottesville building, The Progress will occupy a portion of the building under a long-term lease with the buyer. The deal is scheduled to close before the end of the first quarter. Details of the sale will not be public until the deal closes. After the sale closes, most of the newspaper's staff will work fully remotely until the renovation is completed.
In Bristol, when a sale is finalized, The Herald Courier staff will relocate its news, advertising, circulation and administrative operations to a new location, yet to be determined, in Bristol.