Amherst, Nelson weekly newspapers' office up for sale

The building that for more than 50 years has been home to the Amherst New Era-Progress and Nelson County Times weekly newspapers in the town of Amherst is for sale.

BH Media Group, former owner of the 139-year-old New Era-Progress and 144-year-old Nelson County Times newspapers, owns the property. Both weeklies were among the more than 75 daily or weekly print publications sold to Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises in March. While Lee acquired the newspapers, BH Media Group, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, retained ownership of the real estate.

Known as Amherst Publishing Co. Inc. at the time of its 1969 opening, the company that built the facility also engaged in commercial printing aside from newspapers. The two-story facility at 134 Second St., directly across from the Amherst Fire Department, was built 52 years ago and recently was assessed at $385,500, according to Amherst County's online geographic information system.

When the sale is complete, operations will relocate to The News & Advance offices in Lynchburg. The New Era-Progress and Nelson County Times newspapers will continue to be printed on The News & Advance's press in Lynchburg. The Nelson County Times has published since 1877; the New Era-Progress has been in existence since 1882.