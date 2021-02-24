 Skip to main content
Amherst polling precinct location to change in Pleasant View area

Amherst polling precinct location to change in Pleasant View area

Amherst County's Pleasant View voting precinct's location will change from a former elementary school to New Prospect Baptist Church starting this November. 

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors recently approved the location switch from the former Pleasant View Elementary School to the church located at 2209 Buffalo Springs Turnpike in Monroe.

The school was closed in the summer of 2017. The board of supervisors voted a year later to sell the building to a neighboring landowner for $250,000. 

- Justin Faulconer 

