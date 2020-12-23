Amherst residents weigh in on potential resolution opposing COVID-19 restrictions

Eric Orasi, a county resident of about 20 years, described Northam’s mandates since March as “abusing his power to control citizens.” He said his family personally has dealt with the virus and forewent Thanksgiving dinner.

“Why should I have to wear a mask because you’re scared?” Orasi said, while insisting his family would celebrate the holidays regardless of the 10-person rule. “I have 10 siblings and we’re all going to be together. I’m not scared. I’m not going to be a sheep.”

Orasi asked if people driving after midnight, referencing a state curfew of midnight to 5 a.m. that went into effect Monday, would face criminal charges.

“Not by me,” said Amherst County Sheriff E.W. Viar, who was seated nearby; his remark drew applause from many in the crowd.

Dawn Justice, a resident who supports the First Amendment measure, spoke of hardships from the restrictions many are suffering.

“Every person in this room is trying to do their best, not only to protect their loved ones but their community,” Justice said.

Amherst resident Lynn Kable said she supports Northam’s mandates and has friends who have had the virus.