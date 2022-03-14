Amherst school board approves $63M budget, 6.5% raises for employees

While still awaiting final numbers from the Virginia General Assembly’s state budget, the Amherst County School Board has approved the Amherst division’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget.

Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold said during the board’s March 10 meeting the school system may not get completed numbers from the state until April. If the board needs to amend its fiscal plan based on what the General Assembly does, either adding spending or taking some away, it can adjust as needed, he said.

The $63.2 million budget includes a 6.5% raise for division employees, which totals $2.5 million; adds two teaching positions; and increases a part-time preschool position to full time. The $52.5 million operational budget includes $5.8 million in added spending, which includes one-time state funding ACPS expects to get from the state for construction.

The budget also includes $2.4 million in child nutrition spending, $3 million in federal programs and $5.1 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) Act money. Local funding requested from the Amherst Count Board of Supervisors remains the same as the past four years at $13.9 million. The CARES spending includes $1.5 million in personnel costs that is considered separate from the operational budget and overall additional revenue is $8.8 million.

In response to a concern of rising fuel prices that have spiked to record highs in several weeks, Arnold said the division plans to push three items in the facilities maintenance and vehicle replacement plan to the 2023-24 year.

“If fuel remains as high as it is and it remains high consistently, we’re going to need more than $540,000 currently budgeted,” said Arnold. “If we move that money in our fuel line, it will be over $1 million. In essence we would be doubling our fuel line to take care of any extended increases in fuel costs.”

The three items postponed includes $291,551 in vehicle fleet replacement, $145,230 to repaint buildings and $64,625 for roof needs, which puts more than $501,000 in additional money for the division’s fuel spending.

“This, I believe, will create a cushion for us to deal with increased fuel prices for now,” Arnold said.

Arnold said the items deferred could get moved into the division’s capital improvement plan and if gas price costs are not as severe as forecast, those line items can be revisited.

“Our fleet is still in a place where the buses we have can do the job,” Arnold said.

Arnold, who is steering his final budget for the division before retiring June 30, said the budget tackles addressing learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s not going to get fixed in three months,” Arnold said. “It’s going to take time.”

Vice Chair Chris Terry said having a plan in place for escalating fuel costs is a good move.

Board member Eric Orasi said the division has undertaken “very good budget work” and taking care of what is needed to make schools run in a difficult time.

“There’s been more downs than ups, I think,” Orasi said of the pandemic’s effects. “But there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

