Amherst School Board discusses committee's progress on explicit library materials policy

The Amherst County School Board is expected to be presented a policy to consider for sexually explicit material in libraries during its November meeting.

In August, a committee formed consisting of Amherst County Public Schools educators, librarians and a few parents and community members to discuss guidance on a policy for such content. Superintendent William Wells, who serves on the committee, said the board has a draft policy to consider and a Virginia School Board Association draft policy that parallels much of it.

The committee’s focus has been to get a policy written and soon will focus on library content and how the regulations will work, Wells said during the board’s Oct. 13 meeting.

The draft policy includes establishing a method to notify parents when their students use such content. Board member Dawn Justice voiced support for the board going a step further by giving parents an opportunity to opt in on their child having access to such content.

Justice spoke in favor of an opt-in option for parents, so if a book is identified as being sexually through the review process, parents can confirm if their child will be allowed to access it.

“I personally think that should be part of our policy,” Justice said of the opt-in measure. “We have a lot of parents, as we all know, who are concerned about this and rightly so. I certainly, as a board member, don’t want to have a parent come to me and say, ‘Well, I got a notification that it was sexually explicit and this is what my kid had, and you guys said it was OK for instructional material.’”

Justice questioned if certain sexually explicit content in books is considered instructional.

Board Chair Abby Thompson said an opt-in measure would be going above and beyond and is within the board’s right if it wanted to go that route.

“I would support that at this point,” Thompson said.

Board member John Grieser, who serves on the committee reviewing the policy, said parents will get notification on the content but in his view the opt-in measure puts an extra burden on staff.

“I really do think at the end of the day, notification is absolutely necessary,” Grieser said. “To put an opt-in to it, I just think that’s an unnecessary step ... I’m open to whatever the board wants to do as a whole.”

Wells said typically there would be few instances that may give rise to parental concerns over content in books. Such situations are more likely for students enrolled in dual courses through Central Virginia Community College, he said.

“It is not an everyday occurrence in our schools, I will say that,” Wells said.

Wells said once the policy comes before the full board in November the goal is to work on it, fine-tune as needed and adopt it prior to a Jan. 1 deadline the state has given school districts to have one in place.

Justice inquired about exploring a rating rubric system she said would give parents a general idea of what level of sexual content is a book.

Grieser said he has confidence in schools staff to make determinations of what is appropriate or not, and if someone in the community doesn’t agree, a process is in place to review those decisions.

“I think it puts an undue burden on staff for one,” Grieser said of such a rating system. “As a committee, we didn’t think it was a very good thing to put in ... I think we have processes in place to address those concerns. I don’t think it would be fruitful for what we’re trying to do here.”

Thompson said her concern is ensuring elementary students have no access to age-appropriate material at the high school level.

Board member Ginger Burg suggested having a list of book titles parents are uncomfortable with and possibly putting them aside as only being available upon request under specific guidelines that safeguard against those instances.

Justice urged parents to make concerns known to committee members, especially if they do support such a rating system.

“Your committee wants to know,” Justice said. “Their heart is to serve the kids and their community and not to inhibit any parent’s preferences for their kids.”

She mentioned a few book titles that concern her personally, including ‘A Court of Mist and Fury,’ ‘The Kite Runner’ and ‘Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.’”

“We don’t have many, but they’re there,” Justice said in comments aimed at parents. “You need to communicate what you want your board to do."

Wells told Justice her input and concerns will be given to the committee as it continues working on the policy.

"I’m looking forward to see what the committee’s got,” Thompson said.