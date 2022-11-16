Amherst School Board honors late member who served during integration

Nearly five decades have passed since the late Edgar Fulton Fitzgerald served on the Amherst County School Board but the legacy of his community service still reverberates within the county school system.

Fitzgerald, who served on the board from July 1, 1963 to June 30, 1974, died in September at age 93. The board unanimously adopted a resolution in his honor and publicly awarded it to Fitzgerald’s family on Nov. 10.

Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells said Fitzgerald, who was born in Montebello, attended two one-room schools in Amherst County as a child during the Great Depression. He attended the former Pleasant View Elementary School until his senior year in 1946 when he transitioned to Amherst County High School.

During his senior year in high school, he drove a school bus, Wells said.

Fitzgerald established the E.F. Fitzgerald Lumber Company and Hideaway Farm in Amherst County. He received appointment to the school board seat by the Amherst County Board of Supervisors five months before President John F. Kennedy was assassinated.

“During his service on the board, he was very supportive of the integration of schools,” Wells said. “In his later years, he often said he was very proud of the people of Amherst County during those stressful times because of the peaceful transition to integration. It was during those years that Edgar worked to discontinue some remnants of segregation that persisted even after the laws were changed.”

At least two one-room schools continued during Fitzgerald’s tenure, one serving Native American students, Wells said. One excuse to perpetuate that school was it was too far to send a school bus to transport the children, Wells said.

Fitzgerald reportedly said when he began to push for those children to be integrated he was told he may not be reappointed, to which he replied that didn’t matter and doing the right thing was important, according to Wells.

“Mr. Fitzgerald was a proponent for the betterment of the facilities in the division and helped to oversee the building of a county bus garage and the addition to Temperance Elementary School,” the resolution states.

Two of Fitzgerald’s granddaughters currently teach in Amherst public schools, Wells said.

“Edgar was proud of his service to Amherst County and his community,” he said.

Fitzgerald also was a member of the Pedlar Ruritan Club and active at Midway Baptist Church in Amherst.

Arnold Fitzgerald, his son, thanked the board and the community after Abby Thompson, the board’s chair, presented him with the resolution to a standing ovation from the crowd gathered at the school board’s monthly meeting.

“My dad thought the world of Amherst County,” Arnold Fitzgerald said. “I never forget one time, years and years ago when I was real little, we were going down the road and my dad looked at me and said, ‘Son, do you know of all the places the good Lord could have put us, he put us on the best place on earth.’”