Amherst school board meeting postponed due to weather concerns; set for Feb. 25

The Amherst County School Board has postponed its Feb. 11 regular meeting because of pending inclement weather.
The board's regular meeting will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, according to the division's website. A time was not listed, but board meetings typically start at 6 p.m. The board meets at the school administration office, 153 Washington St., Amherst.
