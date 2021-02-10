 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amherst school board meeting postponed due to weather concerns; set for Feb. 25

Amherst school board meeting postponed due to weather concerns; set for Feb. 25

The Amherst County School Board has postponed its Feb. 11 regular meeting because of pending inclement weather. 

The board's regular meeting will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, according to the division's website. A time was not listed, but board meetings typically start at 6 p.m. The board meets at the school administration office, 153 Washington St., Amherst. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert