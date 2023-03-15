The Amherst County Public Schools' fiscal year 2024 budget received the county school board's approval on March 9 with some local and state funding unknowns still in play.

Priorities in the $63.9 million proposal, a 1% increase from the current budget, include maintaining a competitive pay scale for staff, keeping class sizes at a level to ensure students’ success and continuing to build programs that provide opportunities for children, Superintendent William Wells said. The budget proposes a 7% pay increase for division staff.

The budget forecasts a local funding increase of $2.5 million from the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, up from $13.9 million the county board has given the past five years, which if approved would put that line item at $16.4 million. Wells said the county funding is crucial for ensuring all division employees get the 7% raise since the state hasn't fully funded that initiative.

The schools plan also is built around the governor's proposed budget and final figures from the state aren't yet fully known. Wells said the schools budget may need to be amended depending on the final figures from the state prior to the new school year taking effect July 1.

Board member Abby Thompson said she feels the fiscal plan is a budget of need.

"I think our students will do well with that budget," Thompson said.

A major project in upcoming months that has a budgetary impact is the planned addition and renovation at Amherst County High School, including a new auditorium, a revamped dining area and multiple conversions of existing space into new classrooms and career and technical education uses.

Tim Hoden, chief operations officer for ACPS, said the project is expected to go out to bid in a few weeks, and Wells said it's planned to break ground in June.

A new item in the division's capital improvement plan is an eight-classroom addition to Elon Elementary School, which is estimated to cost from $5 million to $6.1 million. The work would include eight new classrooms, expanding the cafeteria and enlarging parking for a smoother parent-drop experience, according to school officials.

Wells said planning for eight classrooms allows room for additional growth. Elon Elementary has just more than 330 students and lacks sufficient classroom space; the addition gives the division more capability in handling more students, according to Wells.

"Right now there is very little space for growth there," he said. "We anticipate some growth coming to Elon over the next five to 10 years."

Josh Neighbors, chief student services officer, said the division has had to move one of its preschool programs out of Elon Elementary in the past few years because of a lack of space.

"That is a growth area for us, especially with early child programs," Neighbors said. "Because of this addition, we could be able to bring some of those services back into the Elon community.”

Chris Terry, the board's chair, said he likes the concept of the addition that was presented to the board March 9.

"I know we have them shoehorned in right now the way they are," Terry said of the current space needs. "We have so many — it’s packed."

The division has applied for a state grant to secure some funding for the addition.

"They’ve been busting at the seams for a while and making due without classrooms," Abby Thompson, a board member, said of the Elon school. "I think that will help them feel better, will help them be even better at what they do."

The stage in the school's cafeteria currently is used for classroom use, and assemblies and gatherings are held in the gym, Wells said.

"It would be great to see that come to fruition,” Terry said of the planned addition. ​