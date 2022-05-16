Amherst school officials express angst over state budget wait

With fewer than two months before the start of the new fiscal year and no state budget closure in sight, Amherst County Public Schools officials recently expressed frustration with the wait.

The angst was discussed during the Amherst County School Board’s May 12 meeting during a report on the latest finances monitoring. The board in March approved a $63 million budget with a 6.5% raise for division employees but it doesn’t become finalized until the state sends out its figures and the clock is ticking for the July 1 fiscal year start date and still no action from the Virginia General Assembly.

Board member Ginger Burg asked Superintendent Rob Arnold if anything can be done other than pray. Arnold encouraged the board to contact every state legislator available to stress urgency in acting soon.

“We take a lot more money from the state than most,” Arnold said. “Close to 70% of our budget comes from the state so we can’t live off of federal and local [funding]. It’s just not possible. So we’re going to really need them to start acting.”

Arnold said a letter will be sent to ACPS employees the week, starting May 16, stating its intent to give them a new contract while awaiting the state figures.

“We just want staff to feel comfortable in the knowledge they are getting a contract,” Arnold said.

The division’s finance department is small so the delayed state budget puts more of a burden on them, Arnold said. He said 85% of the division’s budget is built around personnel.

Looking ahead to the 2022-23 school year, ACPS already has registered 86 new kindergarten students and screened more than 198 students during a recent two-day event. Chief Academic Officer Dana Norman said those figures are outstanding.

“Normally, we do not get that type of screening until right when school begins,” Norman told the board. “I’m very, very pleased.”

Board member Priscilla Liggon said it’s not the first time lawmakers in Richmond have delayed the budget and she’s seen past delays during her nearly 23 years in office.

“We have faith they will come through at the last minute,” Liggon said.

Chair Abby Thompson said a last-minute budget places hardships on the division’s staff.

“They shouldn’t be doing this to our kids,” Thompson said of the state’s delay, reiterating the call to pressure state representatives for action.

“Pressure doesn’t hurt,” Arnold said.

Board discusses involvement in VSBA

Also during the board’s May meeting, school officials discussed the division’s involvement with the Virginia School Board Association. Thompson said some in the Amherst community have expressed concerns the VSBA is a partisan organization the Amherst board should consider splitting from.

ACPS has had membership in the VSBA since 1992 and pays $10,250 year combined in its contract and policy services, according to figures Arnold shared at the meeting.

According the VSBA’s website, it is a voluntary, nonprofit organization of Virginia school boards that promotes excellence in public education through advocacy and leadership. Thompson said she feels the board should at least address the issue.

“I feel it is important to have a clear understanding when there is a call from some to remove ourselves from it,” Thompson said.

Liggon, the board’s representative on VSBA, said all public school districts in Virginia belong to it, and it provides valuable information to local school board officials and gives a full knowledge of policy, budget data and laws. She said since she joined the board in 1999, as far as she’s noticed VSBA has represented the needs of children and isn’t politically driven.

“This word, 'partisan' — I’m not into that,” she said.

Liggon said from what she’s seen nothing drastic has come from the organization and the vast majority of rules and regulations have been in the children’s best interests.

“It’s not a conservative issue. It is a child issue,” Liggon said, referring to complaints among some that VSBA has a left-leaning agenda. “When I’m making a decision and raising my flag representing Amherst it is for the good of the children. I haven’t brought back anything here yet that was bad. Now if we want to open up this can of worms of this being a conservative town and we want more conservative ideas on the VSBA so be it, but it won’t be me because I am looking after the children ... that’s the only reason I’m there.”

Board member Ginger Burg thanked Liggon for representing the division at VSBA functions and said she believes more transparency is needed on issues affecting the county. Burg said when she went to a past VSBA meeting in Richmond, she felt it was highly partisan.

“Politics are involved and, unfortunately, they are involved in everything,” Burg said. “People are getting upset.”

She said she would like to keep the door open so one day ACPS will have other options.

“Virginia State Board Association is not bipartisan, not in the very least,” Burg said.

Board member Dawn Justice said she can only speak for her personal experience and she feels from her observations VSBA is a partisan organization, has worked against parental rights in matters of education and providing a “variety of choices for students.” She added she’s seen policies from VSBA she doesn’t believe are beneficial and it backs issues she believes are divisive.

“These are not issues at least our voters have appeared to support,” Justice said.

Board honors late former Amherst school board member

Arnold, during the meeting, read a resolution honoring the life of Gloria Walker, a former Amherst County School Board member who recently died at age 66.

Walker was appointed by the Amherst County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 7, 1999 and served as an at-large school board member until May 30, 2012. She also served as the Central Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization’s co-president from 1998 to 2000.

The resolution was presented to Walker’s husband, Mike, and her two children. “I know she would be very proud of it,” Mike Walker said.

Liggon, the only current board member to serve alongside Walker, said she enjoyed serving with her.

“She was very passionate about all the things for kids,” Liggon said. “She was especially passionate about bus drivers and their salaries because she had been a previous bus driver.”

Liggon said the two had a wonderful time going to VSBA meetings.

“We laughed,” Liggon recalled. “She will be sadly missed by all of us.”

In other news:

Assistant Superintendent William Wells said as of 3 p.m. May 12 the division had 35 positive cases of COVID-19 in the division and 21 active cases, which means those teachers and students can’t come into school because they are contagious.

Thompson announced a reception will be held June 9 for Arnold, who is retiring after four years of leading the division. She said those years, especially the last two with unprecedented challenges from the pandemic, have been difficult and thanked Arnold for his leadership during those times. Wells recently was announced as the division's next superintendent.

ACPS officials honored Amherst County High School recipients of the Central Virginia Welding Wars held in late April at Central Virginia Community College. After viewing the work of 40 competitors, ACHS student Jonah Hunningham won first place in the High School Level 1 competition while fellow students, Landon Coffey and Chase Massie, won first and second place finishes, respectively, in the High School Level II event.

