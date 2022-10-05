Amherst school officials planning for county growth

Two residential developments recently given the go-ahead from Amherst County officials to pursue construction have spurred the county’s school board to prepare for potential enrollment growth in upcoming years.

The Amherst County School Board during a Sept. 29 work session approved a measure that would split the planned Madison Heights Town Centre development, which ensures students living in the future neighborhood would be adequately divided between Amelon Elementary School and Madison Heights Elementary School.

Sam Patel, developer of the Madison Heights Town Centre, has said the project is planned to include about 100 single-family homes, 250 patio homes, 250 townhomes and 450 apartments plus a mixture of commercial and civic use on about 180 acres of property on U.S. 29 Business between Temple Baptist Church and the Seminole Plaza Shopping Center.

A separate project on Virginia 163 in Madison Heights from developer Terry Morcom also recently received the Amherst County Board of Supervisors’ approval for a senior living facility and more than 500 housing units.

While those projects and the potential redevelopment of the Central Virginia Training Center, a state-owned site in Madison Heights that closed in 2020 as a campus for residents with disabilities, are in the works and have not yet broken ground, the board is bracing for the effects of population growth on county schools.

Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells during the work session presented potential scenarios for boundary line adjustments that would send students from Elon Elementary, a school that is facing capacity issues, to Madison Heights Elementary. He also suggested potential line changes that could send more students to the Amherst Elementary zone.

Elon Elementary currently has just more than 340 students and is running out of classroom space, according to Wells. Some consideration was given to potentially expanding that school but redrawing boundary lines to shift students to Madison Heights Elementary, which has just more than 420 students with capacity off 550 to 600, is a move that could save money and maximize space.

“It is something to consider that is much more cost effective than spending $3 million to build four classrooms,” at Elon Elementary, Wells said.

Wells said it is much easier to absorb future growth in Madison Heights Elementary and noted the two residential developments recently given zoning approval from the county and future plans for CVTC, including a preference for mixed-use residential and commercial uses.

If those developments get up and running in future years, the division must adjust to meet the enrollment demand, he said.

“You’re going to overwhelm our capacity on the south end of the county,” Wells said.

Elon Elementary is approaching maximum capacity, he said.

“There’s not a lot of room in that building,” Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Dana Norman said. “They are using every space available.”

School board member Eric Orasi said his concern is the effects of changing boundary lines on residents who buy homes in a particular area in large part because of the school in that district. He asked about the timeline for informing the public if the board formally considers going that route.

Wells said the division has a year to study the potential boundary adjustments and hold community meetings for public feedback.

“I’m not saying this has to be done immediately,” Wells told the board.

Norman said some programs have been relocated from Elon Elementary to Madison Heights Elementary based on needs.

The boundary line adjustment the board approved for the 180 acres within the Madison Heights Town Centre project has no current effect on existing homes and is for future development, Wells said.

Monelison Middle School is situated to handle the future growth. The school has roughly 600 students and was built in the 1970s for up to 1,200, Wells said. When Wells attended that school as a student, he said, the enrollment was about 1,000.

The division’s overall enrollment across all grade levels hovers at about 4,000 and that number is projected to increase by just more than 80 students in the 2023-24 school year, according to figures recently presented to the school board.