Amherst school officials: Self-funded health insurance model to save money

The Amherst County School Board agreed by consensus at its July 14 meeting to proceed with a process to put money aside for the purpose of supporting a self-funded health insurance model.

The division plans to ask the Amherst County Board of Supervisors to authorize using its 2021-22 budget carryover money for the purpose of starting a funding source to cover health insurance-related costs. That pot of money would be built on an annual basis as the division works to save money by going to a self-funded model, according to Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells.

“The self-insured option is still operated through Anthem and all of the coverage for the employees will not change,” Wells said after the meeting. “Moving to this option will be more cost efficient for the school division and should keep insurance costs lower for our employees. The changes will be on the administrative side and the employees will not see change in their insurance coverage.”

The board spent roughly half an hour on July 14 discussing specifics of a move to a fully self-funded insurance model with a consultant on the matter. A balanced funding insurance plan in the 2021-22 budget serve as a good stepping stone in that transition process, according to school officials.

The expected savings in dental coverage from the measure is just more than $62,200, according to the report presented to the board on July 14. Other benefits include greater flexibility, improving cash flow, avoiding some state mandates and having lower fixed costs, the consultant’s report said.

Kim Lukanich, chief financial officer for the division, said the carryover money is estimated at more than $1 million and may be close to $1.5 million. The school board typically requests supervisors appropriate carryover money for capital improvement plan projects, but this year the division seeks to use that money for the health insurance fund.

Also during the meeting, Gary Roakes, the division’s supervisor of maintenance and operations, said cabinets and wiring recently were installed for the purpose of charging a pair of new electric school buses that soon will be added to the division’s fleet. The charging stations at the transportation office adjacent to Central Elementary School will come online this school year and the division is working on a grant for two additional electric buses, Roakes said.

Chief Operations Officer Tim Hoden said it will take eight hours to fully charge a bus, but the expectation is charging will only take three or so hours when the buses are up and running. Drivers of those buses will keep logs on the starting and ending percentage of power, as well as temperature reads on hot and cold days.

An electric bus is expected to cover 130 miles when fully charged, Hoden said. However, temperatures may affect that, he said.

In another matter, the board gave its consensus on an updated grading policy. Under the new policy any score from 0 to 59 is an F, replacing a previous method of setting the lowest possible score of 50 or 40 during stretches of the school year.

School board members recently said they didn’t want students to get an automatic grade they hadn’t earned if they had done no work. The policy also will include a paragraph board members spoke in favor of that states: “ACPS will continue to work with students on an individual basis if extenuating circumstances exist causing a fluctuation in the student’s grade that is not reflective of their ability level and previous performance.”

Vice Chair Chris Terry thanked Assistant Superintendent Dana Norman and other administrators for their work.

“I think you took our concerns and came up with a much more comfortable policy,” Terry said. “It wasn’t an easy thing you worked through but you did a good job.”

In other news:

School board member Dawn Justice said based on some concerns raised about some explicit content in libraries, she would like the board to discuss a policy on print materials. The division has a solid policy for technology use in that regard but is lacking on the print side, Justice said. The school system needs a policy for educators to lean on, she said. The board plans to discuss the matter further during a July 28 work session.