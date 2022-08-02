Amherst school officials to appoint committee for input on library content review policy

Planning is underway for appointment of a committee that will advise the Amherst County School Board on a media selection policy for addressing concerns of sexually explicit content and instructional material in school libraries.

The board discussed a potential media selection policy during its July 28 work session. Abby Thompson, the board’s chair, said she and board member Dawn Justice earlier this spring discussed concerns about content in some library books, how to define what is inappropriate in content and what procedures to take when it is flagged.

Thompson said the conversation with Amherst County Public Schools administration staff was beneficial for educating board members on what policies are in place and possibilities for strengthening that.

Assistant Superintendent Dana Norman said recently legislation from the General Assembly requires local school divisions to have a policy for addressing sexually explicit content and instructional material. The Virginia Department of Education is to develop a model policy by July 31 that will help guide local divisions on those decisions, she said.

“It is now your requirement under the General Assembly that you adopt your policy no later than Jan. 1,” Norman said.

Norman reviewed with the board during the work session four policies the division has and suggestions for an overarching policy addressing library media selection that defines what is considered obscene. School officials discussed a potential book ranking system, but made no decisions on specifics and will await a committee recommendation before the Jan. 1 deadline.

“I think a lot of it has been throwing ideas and options out there,” Thompson said. “This is sort of a gathering of all that has been put out there as a possibility.”

Thompson made clear during the discussion the suggested policy is for conversational purposes and school librarians’ input will be taken into account before final decisions are made.

“We need to include our librarians,” Thompson said. “Their expertise is definitely noteworthy and should be part of the conversation.”

Board member Priscilla Liggon said she believes the board should be careful and she doesn’t want to get everyone stirred up, adding she likes peace.

“And the key to peace is we don’t jump the gun,” Liggon said.

“...This is a team effort,” Thompson said. “And no one is trying to circumvent anyone. We value our librarians tremendously and the work they do and we are not about to sit here and make their work impossible.”

Superintendent William Wells said Amherst school librarians have been told the board is in early discussion on a new policy and their input would be part of the discussion moving forward.

“I feel like we’re ahead of the game,” Thompson said of information librarians already have given ahead of the Jan. 1 deadline.

Board member Ginger Burg said she doesn’t want to overburden school librarians.

“They have enough on their plate,” Burg said.

She said she hopes for a policy that “reflects Amherst and shows more trust in our librarians.”

Amherst school officials have looked at Roanoke County’s policy as part of its preliminary review and Thompson said there is no magic formula in it.

The committee, which the board is expected to appoint in August, can have up to 15 members. Wells recommends a librarian from the elementary, middle and high school levels, a principal from each of those levels and an English teacher.

“We need a number we can work with but we still want representation on the committee,” Wells said.

Norman said a parent representative certainly is needed on the committee. “I think that’s important,” she said.

Wells said once the committee is up and running a first read of a new policy is expected to come before the board in November with adoption targeted for its December meeting.

“Once we get the state policy, we can start streamlining our approach,” Wells said.

Justice said she is looking forward to what librarians and the committee come up with. Thompson emphasized dialogue should be done in a way so librarians know they are valued.

“Their jobs are demanding and we understand that,” she said.

In other news:

The board approved increases for adult meals this school year, with lunch going from $3.85 to $4 and adult breakfast going from $2.30 to $2.35. Student meals remain free.