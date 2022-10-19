Amherst schools accredited, work remains in bridging learning gap

All nine of Amherst County’s public schools recently met state accreditation but school officials are noting much work lies ahead as academic benchmarks become more rigorous in bridging the achievement gap during the pandemic.

Dana Norman, Amherst County Public Schools’ assistant superintendent for instruction, reported during the county school board’s Oct. 13 meeting the schools met accreditation marks for the 2022-23 year.

“It was a very difficult year last year for our teachers and our students and our families, and we thank them for just hanging in there with us and doing what they did at the end of the year,” Norman said. “So congratulations to our schools on that.”

Madison Heights Elementary and Central Elementary School were accredited with conditions.

ACPS’ budget has 67% dedicated toward instruction, Norman said.

Chronic absenteeism did not count this year for accreditation, though school officials are tracking it, and next year it will factor into the scores, Norman told the board.

“We know it is a difficult struggle for kids to engage back in school,” Norman said, noting challenges during the pandemic.

In the division, 26% of students have missed more than 10% of school, or more than 17 days, according to Norman.

Superintendent William Wells said it is important to reflect on how much the division has gone through in nearly three years since the pandemic shuttered all schools in the state in March 2020. Prior to then, all schools were fully accredited and moving in a very good direction academically, he said.

When schools returned in September 2020, about 1,800 students were on virtual or remote instruction and the hybrid system included four days a week for elementary schools spaced out in buildings and two days a week each between in-person and remote instruction for secondary schools. In the 2021-22 school year, the schools still had social distancing challenges and though restrictions eased later in the year staffing challenges were persistent with many out because of illness, Wells said.

“As we move forward and regardless of what data you’re going to see, we can’t go back and change anything,” Wells told the board. “All we can do is use this data now as our baseline data and move forward. That’s what our goal is, to move us forward, to get to where we were before the pandemic and return to those levels. We know where we need to be and we’re going to do everything in our power to get us there.”

Norman said if only the 2021-22 data was used then none of the division’s schools would be accredited. Teachers and staff already are working with students to make up learning loss and put into place things that need to happen for each of the division’s roughly 4,000 enrolled students to improve.

“It’s important to target each individual child and give them what they need,” Norman said.

According to the report presented to the board, only five school divisions out of 132 in Virginia met the most recent overall pass rates using current year results. Out of 1,755 schools across the state, 553 schools met overall rates using the current year results.

“We are struggling just like everybody else,” Norman said. “And we have a lot of work and we are working to meet the needs of the kids.”

Meanwhile, ACPS’s most recent on-time graduation rate is just above 93%, which Norman noted is higher than the state average.

“That is a little down from where we were the previous year, which was at a 94%, but it is above what we were before the pandemic, which was at 85%,” Norman said. “So we have some made good gains in regards to our on-time graduation rate.”

ACPS also has to take a series of actions for schools on a Virginia Department of Education watch list, which include the high school, two middle schools and Central, Madison Heights and Elon elementary schools. Implementing a comprehensive school improvement plan, among other measures, is part of that VDOE monitoring process, according to Norman’s report.

Norman said the comprehensive school improvement plan should be viewed as a living document so schools know areas are targeted for growth.

“We want to make sure our parents are aware of what’s going on in our schools as well,” Norman said.

Not every school system runs the same way and ACPS officials will strive to make sure measures taken is what’s best for Amherst students, Norman said.

Marie Petrone, director of student/family wellness and attendance, told the board the division is trending better this year in chronic absenteeism. Her highest concern is Amherst County High School where the number is the highest and not currently enough to meet accreditation standards.

Abby Thompson, the board’s chair, asked the board to think of ways to incentivize better attendance figures at the high school.

Vice Chair Chris Terry thanked Norman and central office staff for “owning it” in recognizing the work needed for improvements.

“It’s not all roses, but it’s where we are,” Terry told Norman. “Your team has done a great job presenting the data and giving us a path forward…It’s a lot to be done but we’ll get through this.”

District 5 board member Eric Orasi said much work is ahead but the division has a goal to work on and he is optimistic.

“We’re going to move forward and I think our best years are yet to come,” Orasi said. “With this team, we’re going to get there.”

Thompson said the board has confidence in “phenomenal” staff that has been through tough times, as well as the families and students.

She said she knows Wells and central office will be looking at every student’s name and the work needed on an individual basis.

“And that’s what it’s going to take.”