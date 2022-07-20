Amherst schools announce four principal assignments, new chief operations officer hire

Four newly appointed principals and a recently hired central office administrator were recognized during the Amherst County School Board’s July 14 meeting.

Lantz Martin was announced as the new principal of Temperance Elementary School, Lea Gray was named new principal at Amelon Elementary School and Ryan White was introduced as new principal of Monelison Middle School. Joey Crawford also was recognized during the meeting as Amherst County High School’s new principal.

Tim Hoden, who served the past 12 years as director of operations for Campbell County Public Schools and prior to that worked in Amherst County Public Schools, is ACPS’s new chief operations officer.

Martin had about 15 years of teaching experience in language arts and math before joining ACPS as assistant principal at Monelison Middle School in 2015, a position he held the past seven years.

Gray has served the past two school years as principal of Monelison Middle School. She began her 25-year career in education as an elementary teacher at Robert S. Payne Elementary School in Lynchburg and has worked as a middle school history and English teacher in Appomattox and Campbell counties for 15 years.

She also has served as assistant principal at Sheffield Elementary School and Linkhorne Elementary School in Lynchburg.

White has six years of teaching U.S. history and government and seven years as an assistant principal, including Linkhorne Middle School and the past three years at Amherst County High School.

He thanked the board and Superintendent William Wells for the opportunity to serve as Monelison’s principal with the start of school just less than a month away.

“I look forward to it,” White said. “I’m excited. I’m ready to rock ‘n’ roll.”

Crawford, who has spent the entirety of his 15-year career in Amherst County schools, served as an assistant principal at the high school from 2018 to 2020. He recently served as Temperance Elementary School’s principal and wrote in a letter to that school community the relationships he’s built there with students, families and staff will last a lifetime.

He also served as principal of the Amherst Remote Academy in the 2020-21 school year and recently was the division’s discipline coordinator.

“With Dr. Wells’ mantra of Team Amherst, at Amherst County High School this year ... everything will revolve around Lancer Pride because it means a lot to me,” Crawford told the board. “I’ve been here my whole life. It means a lot to our community.”

Holden began his teaching career in Lynchburg City Schools, where he also served as a football and wrestling coach for E.C. Glass High School. He said he is glad to return to Amherst schools.

“I’m glad to be back home and busy at work,” Hoden said to the board.

He also said he is highly excited about the planned addition and renovation at Amherst County High School, a multi-phased project that includes a new auditorium, a renovating dining room and space for career and technical education classrooms, a new fieldhouse for the baseball and softball teams and improvements to Lancer Stadium.

“As a resident of the county that is much overdue and it’s a great, great project and I can’t wait to break ground on that,” Hoden said.

Wells, who is in his first month in the superintendent role, said the division held a leadership conference in the past week and fellowship time among staff at Riveredge Park.

He said ACPS staff enjoyed time at the James River with a cookout, a friendly competition and canoeing and kayaking.

“We’re pushing relationships from our teachers down to our students and from our schools to our community,” Wells said. “In order to do that we need relationships among ourselves, we had to take some time away from the classroom and get to know each other on a level outside the school building ... the big push is the Team Amherst approach. We’re all here together, we are all moving for the same purpose and the same cause. We need to pull together.”