Amherst schools announce teacher of the year, support staff of year recipients

Amherst County Public Schools announced Allison Ashton, a math teacher at Monelison Middle School, recently was named the division’s teacher of the year.

Melvine Alexander, an instructional assistant at the Amherst Education Center, was selected as the ACPS staff of the year recipient. The two educators were recognized during the Amherst County School Board’s Jan. 12 meeting.

Ashton, a teacher of 19 years at the elementary and middle school level, has a background in science, technology, engineering and math and currently teaches robotics for middle school students. She serves on the Monelison Middle School Leadership Team, Virginia Tiered Systems of Support Team, and is the 6th-grade team leader.

“Everything Mrs. Ashton does is student-focused, and she measures her success by the success of her students,” Monelison Principal Ryan White said.

Katie Wood, assistant principal at Monelison, said Ashton works hard to get her students excited about math and robotics while helping them overcome everyday roadblocks they may have.

“She understands that relationships and communication are among the keys to each student’s success,” Wood said.

Alexander has 25 years of experience in education and has been at the Amherst Education Center, which is located adjacent to Monelison Middle School, for the past nine years.

“Mrs. Alexander’s positive and uplifting attitude is a tremendous asset to our school and to the lives of our students,” Ernest Penn, administrator of the Amherst Education Center, said.

Alexander’s colleagues noted characteristics that set her apart are empathy and understanding, a kind and caring personality, a willingness to always step up and encouragement and passion for students.

A selection committee used numerous criteria in evaluating the nominees to determine ACPS’ division level recipients of the recognition the two received, according to a news release from the division.

“These educators represent tremendous leadership, passion, and dedication to their respective positions,” the release said.

During the meeting, Superintendent William Wells and school board members thanked the two for their hard work and dedication.

“Thank you for such an exceptional job,” said Abby Thompson, the board’s vice chair.