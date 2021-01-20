Amherst schools at-home learning week set to begin Feb. 8

Amherst County’s public schools will observe an at-home learning week before the start of the division’s second semester in mid-February.
The Amherst County School Board voted 6-1 during its Jan. 14 meeting, with member Ginger Burg opposed, to approve the measure. Dana Norman, director of academics, said will ensure a smooth transition to a new semester.
The division since early September has operated in a hybrid system of in-person and remote learning with COVID-19 mitigation measures in place, including wearing of facial coverings and social distancing.
The at-home learning week is planned Feb. 8 to 12 and helps meet the division staff’s needs regarding logistics and planning.
“I can see it being a scheduling nightmare,” board member Chris Terry said in supporting school administrators’ request.
Some board members said they favor getting in as much in-person instruction time as possible but noted the challenges involved in planning.
“I will say if you guys say, ‘We have to have that week,’ I’ll trust you,” board member David Cassise said.
The division had 293 responses from parents and families in choosing a model of in-person or remote learning for the second semester, according to figures presented to the board. Of those, 192 are transferring from remote learning to in person and 99 are going from the in-school setting to all remote. In elementary schools, students go four days per week and are remote on Fridays under staggered schedules, while high school and middle school students are in school a few days per week and at home a few days.
The division is fielding 1,100 different schedule changes for schools based on the current number of requests as well as more than 330 possible bus routing changes, according to school administrators.
The division’s Sept. 9 reopening after a hiatus of roughly six months came after much planning and pushing the start of school back several weeks.
“It’s because we were planned and measured and we made the right decisions,” Superintendent Rob Arnold said of the extra planning time. “And we believe we need it again.”
In other news:
The board chose Priscilla Liggon, its current longest- serving member who is in her 22nd year serving, as chair for the second consecutive year. Vice Chair Abby Thompson also was reappointed to the role for the second straight year.