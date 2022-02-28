Amherst schools' budget proposes 6.5% raise for employees

A 6.5% raise for all Amherst County Public Schools employees at a cost of $2.5 million is included in the division’s proposed 2022-23 fiscal year budget.

Superintendent Rob Arnold presented the proposal, which totals $63.2 million, to the Amherst County School Board on Feb. 24.

“All in all, it is a very positive budget. The 6.5% raise for staff is fantastic,” said Arnold, adding of the COVID-19 pandemic: “And after these two years, they certainly deserve everything we can give to them.”

The budget plan includes a substitute pay minimum wage increase, at just more than $16,600, a pay scale adjustment for some positions at a cost of about $76,700, three additional teaching positions totaling nearly $160,000 combined and $162,752 in stipends for workers providing intensive support services, an area Arnold said are difficult positions with lots of turnover.

Health insurance costs are estimated at about $301,000.

“We expect that number to come down but we are trying to be conservative in how we budget that,” Arnold said.

Overall, additions of $5.8 million to the proposed $52.5 million operational budget include one-time school construction funding of $2.4 million from the state, just more than $74,200 in increased textbook funding and $133,600 for higher fuel costs.

The budget also includes $5.1 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Stability (CARES) Act. That federal money includes $1.5 million in personnel costs and $2.6 million to go toward a major expansion project planned at Amherst County High School, among other items.

Arnold, who presented his final budget for the division as he is retiring at the end of June, said the high school project, which includes a new auditorium and renovations to the cafeteria, is set to begin next year. For the fifth consecutive year, the division is requesting level funding of $13.9 million in local funding from the Amherst County Board of Supervisors.

The budget plan is built on a projected enrollment of 3,838 students but the division has assurance from the state it will be held harmless in regard to funding per student if the count doesn’t match up.

“If we have less, we’re not going to lose money,” Arnold said. “That’s a comfort to all of the schools. That takes a little bit of the heavy lifting off of us.”

Arnold said the combination of the CARES money and one-time school construction money from the state, which combined exceeds $7 million, makes this upcoming budget higher than usual at $63.2 million and that number is expected to come down beyond the 2022-23 school year.

The board of supervisors recently authorized borrowing more than $19 million for the high school expansion project.

“I will say it’s been nice for the last four years that we haven’t had to ask for additional funds [from county supervisors], especially with the support that we are getting with construction on the school auditorium,” said Abby Thompson, the board’s chair. “The board of supervisors has been very helpful with us.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.