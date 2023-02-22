Amherst County Public Schools is celebrating National Career and Technical Education Month to raise awareness of the role CTE has in readying students for college and career success.

Craig Maddox, the division’s supervisor of CTE programs, said the theme for this year is “celebrate today, own tomorrow.”

“And that provides our schools an opportunity to showcase success stories of excellence and communicate the crucial role that CTE plays in preparing a high-skilled workforce for our economy,” Maddox said during the Amherst County School Board’s Feb. 9 meeting. “Our community is blessed with having some of the best CTE instructors in the state and we would like to thank the instructors for everything they do for our students and Amherst County Public Schools.”

He also thanked local businesses for their support of CTE, giving students a chance to do work-based learning, participating in career fairs and allowing students to take tours of facilities and factories.

Currently, the division has a lot of activities related to career and technical education going on in the schools, Maddox said.

Welding students at Amherst County High School are working on a firewood bundler, a tool to package split firewood into small bundles. Other students are touring a local electric business and visiting Virginia Technical Institute in Altavista. Students studying cybersecurity have a competition at the University of Lynchburg on international relations, terrorism and security, Maddox said.

Students studying marketing are creating social media posts after interviewing CTE instructors in the division and some Amherst Middle School youth are going to livestock and horse judging competitions at Virginia Tech and preparing for a spring fling with plants for sale, among other items, he said.

CTE also is a big factor in the upcoming renovation at Amherst County High School with more space planned for various programs.

Maddox thanked the board for its support of career and technical education programming.

“It is greatly appreciated,” Maddox said.