Amherst schools conducting home visits to help students during pandemic

Several months into the most unusual school year Amherst County Public Schools has ever faced, the division this month will begin conducting regular home visits for students struggling with engaging in learning.
During the Amherst County School Board’s December meeting, Dana Norman, director of academics, said staff is undergoing training for the home visits. The discussions with families will be centered on how to shore up students’ engagement and what administrators can to do to help in that process, according to Norman.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, ACPS began the school year Sept. 9 under a hybrid system of in-person and remote learning. The Amherst Remote Academy, which has roughly 1,500 students, or close to 40% of the division’s enrollment, launched for those who have not returned to the classroom. The high school and two middle schools also have students at home for two days a week.
Norman said missing assignments, no-shows for Google Meet activities and not turning in packets of works are areas the division wants to address with the home visits. She told the board of a recent administrator’s visit with a student who had who had five packets of material to turn in but couldn’t deliver them because of a transportation issue.
“Just knowing that helps us and it helps them to,” Norman said.
District 1 board member John Grieser during the December meeting urged the public to stay engaged in communicating with the division in helping resolve issues during a challenging time in education.
“Don’t just sit back and be disenfranchised with what’s going on,” Grieser said. “Until you reach out and ask the question, we don’t know there’s a problem.”
Though Amherst Remote Academy students physically are not present in school buildings, ACPS still daily tracks their attendance. A remote learning schedule is not the same as a traditional school schedule and students are not expected to work online or offline at home for 8 hours at day during the pandemic, according to documents recently presented to the board.
The recommended student times for tasks during remote learning include:
- 30 to 45 minutes daily for pre-K students (3 and 4-year-olds);
- 1 to 1.5 hours daily for kindergarten and first graders;
- 2 to 2.5 hours daily for second and third graders;
- 2.5 to 3 hours daily for fourth and fifth graders;
- 3 to 3.5 hours daily for middle school students; and
- 4 to 4.5 hours daily for high school students.
The division recently created three committees to address concerns related to equity in grading, program evaluation and student engagement/teacher observations during COVID-19.
Joshua Neighbors, director of student services, said student engagement is a focus of the committees’ work as well as ensuring children are locked into content while at home.
“I do feel like we are seeing tremendous progress, all things considered, in the environment they’re in,” Neighbors told the board of students’ efforts.
On grading, Neighbors said measure of progress and mastery of content are two categories school administrators are looking at. One of the committees also has discussed providing unlimited access to redo assignments.
“We want them to make corrections and learn from those assignments as they are submitting them and redoing them as they are moving through,” Neighbors said.
Since the ARA’s launch this year, school administrators in recent months have given the Amherst County School Board updates on its progress.
“Our start was slow because it was a major change for many of our teachers and our families,” Norman recently said to the board of reopening schools under the hybrid model. “But I think as we moved through the process and we’ve got more comfortable with our platforms, we’ve seen our teachers actually do synchronous teaching more than they had at the beginning, opening up the avenues of communication for families.”
Norman said “quite a bit” of elementary teachers in Amherst County are interacting with students learning remotely on the weekends because their parents work five days a week.
“So that has been very encouraging. I can probably say at every elementary school we have that going on with some of our teachers,” Norman said. “So that’s nice to see.”