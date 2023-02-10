AMHERST — The majority of a dozen speakers who addressed the Amherst County School Board Thursday asked the board to reverse a recently adopted opt-in policy for sexually explicit materials in schools.

The opt-in policy was an additional measure apart from a model policy a committee appointed by the board recommended. Board members said in December when it passed the intent is making sure parents are aware of sexually explicit material in the classroom and they can opt in their child with a written form, bringing more parental involvement in the process than an opt-out measure would allow.

In the board's two most recent meetings several educators are pushing back against that stance, stating the additional measure is counter-productive. Board member John Grieser, who was absent from the December vote to pass the opt-in measure, said he is against it because he feels it sends a wrong message of distrust to teachers.

Kathleen Ayau, chair of the English department at Amherst County High School, said she knows the board and Amherst County Public Schools educators want high-quality, challenging and safe education for the students.

During the public comments session of the board’s Thursday meeting, she urged the board to remove the opt-in measure in favor of an opt-out policy, which she feels better addresses the needs of students, parents and teachers, is easier to handle and is more inclusive.

Ayau said collecting forms for opt-in is difficult and she believes the definition of sexually explicit content is ambiguous.

“If we are not getting the forms back, we have to develop alternative resources and prepare dual lessons, which can be quite burdensome and potentially expensive for teachers to handle,” Ayau said.

Ayau also spoke on the topic of "indoctrination" in schools, a term she feels is being used too loosely and incorrectly and is not happening in the county’s schools. Libraries are places of culture, learning and ideas, Ayau said, adding she is not convinced recent scrutiny of library titles is truly representative of the will of the county.

“Those of us who want our students to have access to a wide variety of sources and to have the freedom to check out books of their choosing, I would just encourage to please speak up and make your wishes known to the county,” Ayau said, adding to the board: “Have respect for our librarians and the policies we have in place.”

Kate McPhatter, an Amherst County Public Schools parent, said she is greatly concerned by what appears to be an attack on literature in the county schools. The opt-in is a concern to her, as she feels it creates an enormous workload for teachers and looks much like mismanagement. She asked what is wrong with allowing trained professionals to choose materials for their classrooms without the extra scrutiny.

“As a parent, I am much more concerned with what my children see on a screen than what they read in a book,” McPhatter said. “At least with a book, they have to use their imagination.”

McPhatter said she feels taking away teachers’ autonomy in the classroom will lead to losing high-quality educators. Like other speakers, she mentioned the Lynchburg City School Board’s recent decision to stay with an opt-out policy rather than change to opt-in and urged the Amherst board to do the same.

“This still allows for choice,” McPhatter said. “At a time when TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and the internet reign supreme in our children’s lives, literature is the very least of our worries.”

Beverly Jones, a retired ACPS educator, told the board bias, book-banning and censorship have no place in the schools and no “small portion of this county should dictate what others have access to.”

“Just because you don’t want to read it or see it, that doesn’t give you the right to deny others,” Jones said.

Jones said the sexually explicit content issue and critical race theory, a hot-button topic that was center stage in the 2021 gubernatorial election, are instilling fear and panic in parents when the division is working to make up academic ground during a pandemic.

“Our school system is laboring to rebound from months of lost educational opportunities. Some of you keep fouling those efforts by interjection of misinformation, lies and distortion, and it did not originate here in Amherst County,” Jones said. “Instead of being a part of the solution, some of you are creating problems where none exist.”

Ambria Wood, an ACPS parent, said it appears some on the school board have lost focus on doing what is best for teachers and children in public schools.

“Instead of being a board that supports our teachers who are teaching to a Virginia state board curriculum, you have decided that parents know more than teachers and should get to opine upon lesson plans,” Wood said.

Amherst resident Sam Soghor urged the board to not disrupt the machine of public education for a political agenda and to brush aside any ludicrous notion educators are all in on a vast conspiracy to indoctrinate children.

“We don’t need them to waste their time defending themselves,” Soghor said. “We need them focused on teaching the students reading.”

Soghor and other speakers urged the board to stay clear of banning books or silencing academics. “You’ve got us right now on a disturbingly slippery slope,” he told the board.

Madison Heights resident Gloria Witt said the opt-in measure is an example of indoctrinating by limiting access to education. It disrupts education, subverts Virginia Department of Education-controlled curriculum and facilitates what she described as the lie that public education is grooming students about gender, equity, diversity and multiculturalism.

“It builds a wall or a structural barrier for students to have access to broad knowledge necessary for critical thinking and decision-making,” Witt said. “...The opt-in policy ignores the school board’s responsibility to provide an equitable education to all students... Sounds like the voting rights era when marginalized people and women had to jump through hoops to vote. Now the students must jump through hoops for knowledge.”

Witt told the board to listen when teachers, who are in the trenches each day, push back.

County resident Barbara Pryor said some board members, without naming any, are “openly partisan” and working to implement a biased, anti-Democratic, right-wing agenda under watchful eyes of political operatives.

“Politically motivated standards are imposed and critical thinking is not encouraged,” Pryor said, adding: “Amherst County, especially the children, deserve better."

County resident Jeff Porter was the only speaker to support the opt-in idea, saying he isn’t certain how the entire county population feels on it since the board only hears from those who make their voices heard.

“We all want the best for our children,” Porter said.

Board member Eric Orasi said the board tries to look out for the students in everything it does and says, and policy can be changed.

“Most teachers I know don’t teach sexually explicit material,” Orasi said. “Opt-in won’t affect them at all.”

Orasi said he wants children to learn “age appropriately.”

“I do not want to ban books and I don’t think anybody on this board is OK with banning books,” Orasi said.

Justice said if there is no sexually explicit material, it should not create any extra work and noted the opt-in policy is in place for any non-sexually explicit learning materials.

Grieser said his being against the opt-in policy, as an ACPS parent himself, doesn’t mean he relinquishes his parental rights.

“...As an elected official, as a member of this board, we also oversee the school system and there’s a balance,” Grieser said. “We take the input of the parents and we make informed decisions and we also consider the staff.”

Grieser said whenever he hears from anyone to put aside what ACPS staff wants it drives him nuts and expressed concerns that “an environment of distrust and micromanaging every decision” as a board will lead to more employees leaving the division.

“Not a single one of them come in there with malice in their heart to do something to those kids,” Grieser said. “And I’m sick of this fear that gets promulgated."

Grieser also voiced frustrations with the advertisement of a recent Amherst County Republican Committee meeting featuring education and asked if pornography an "CRT indoctrination" is in ACPS schools. He said people were invited to speak at that meeting who never stepped foot inside an ACPS building and the division’s superintendent was not given the common courtesy of an invitate to defend the division.

“That’s ridiculous,” Grieser said. “I didn’t get elected on any party platform, I don’t affiliate with any party platform. We’ve got at some point come back to center and realize that’s there are people on both sides of the fence and we’ve got to stop depriving our children because we’re worried about what they might learn. I raised my kids, if they learn something in school — I can also have a good conversation with them at home to explain my values.”

Grieser said he is growing more frustrated with the current political climate around public education.

“I don’t want to see this turn into some kind of circus,” Grieser said. “I never imagined three years ago when I came on this board that we would deal with the things we’re dealing with... We’ve got to start realizing that we cannot be political pawns — that we have got to make decisions that are in the best interests of this school division, and also, not just listen to the parental side all the time but that we’ve got to figure out the middle and respect our staff to make those decisions.”

His comments drew applause from many in the crowd during Thursday’s meeting, which he said he wasn’t trying to get.

“At the end of the day, you’re sending a message of distrust to the staff and I’m sick of it,” he said of the opt-in policy. “We’ve got to do something to change that.”

Board member Priscilla Liggon said she feels it would be in the board’s best interest to revisit that policy soon.

Chris Terry, the board’s chair, thanked all who spoke during the emotional comments session.

“We need to hear all sides,” Terry said.