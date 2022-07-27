Amherst schools receive grant to offer hiring incentives for new employees

Amherst County Public Schools recently received a Recruitment and Retention Support Grant that covers the cost of incentives for new employees.

According to Jim Gallagher, chief human resources officer, the grant is up to $30,000 over the course of the school year as part of Virginia’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding.

English, science, math and career and technical education (CTE) teachers may receive a $2,000 hiring and retention bonus, the division posted on its Facebook page. Eligible bus drivers and custodial staff may receive a $1,000 hiring and retention bonus, the post said.

Gallagher wrote in a July 14 memo to the Amherst County School Board the focus of the grant is offering incentives in critical shortage areas.

“Amherst County Public Schools experienced continuous vacancies across numerous positions (both professional and support staff) during the 2021-2022 school year that are essential to providing excellent educational services to students,” Gallagher wrote in the memo.

As of the board’s July 14 meeting, the division had five vacancies each for bus drivers and custodians, three each for teachers in English, math and CTE and a single math teaching vacancy.

“The pool for qualified candidates in critical shortage areas continues to deteriorate over the years,” Gallagher wrote in the memo. “To date, we have few qualified applicants for ten vacant secondary teacher positions.”