Amherst schools targeting return to in-person learning five days a week

A return to in-person learning five days per week is in the works for Amherst County Public Schools in the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

Superintendent Rob Arnold said he is recommending to the Amherst County School Board that all students pre-kindergarten through 12th grade are provided with in-person instruction all day throughout the week. The hours he is proposing are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for elementary schools and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the two middle schools and high schools.

Mitigation strategies against the coronavirus would remain in place with two exceptions: moving from six feet of social distancing to three feet and allowing two students per seat on school buses.

"This is all set up in a way if every student wants to come back to the buildings, they can do so all day every day," Arnold said.

With the COVID-19 pandemic bearing down in 2020 and this year, Amherst schools opened several weeks later than originally planned in September with a hybrid system of in-person and remote learning. Less students than normal have been in the buildings and frustrations have mounted with the many daily challenges of remote learning.