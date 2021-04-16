Amherst schools targeting return to in-person learning five days a week

A return to in-person learning five days per week is in the works for Amherst County Public Schools in the upcoming 2021-22 school year.
Superintendent Rob Arnold said he is recommending to the Amherst County School Board that all students pre-kindergarten through 12th grade are provided with in-person instruction all day throughout the week. The hours he is proposing are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for elementary schools and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the two middle schools and high schools.
Mitigation strategies against the coronavirus would remain in place with two exceptions: moving from six feet of social distancing to three feet and allowing two students per seat on school buses.
"This is all set up in a way if every student wants to come back to the buildings, they can do so all day every day," Arnold said.
With the COVID-19 pandemic bearing down in 2020 and this year, Amherst schools opened several weeks later than originally planned in September with a hybrid system of in-person and remote learning. Less students than normal have been in the buildings and frustrations have mounted with the many daily challenges of remote learning.
The division sent out a preliminary survey in the past months that gave students options of in-person learning, remote learning or a home school environment. As of April 15 the division received input from about 1,200 students out of the roughly 3,900 enrolled, roughly one-third, Arnold said. Of those, 87% favor a return to full in-person learning, 12% lean toward remote learning and less than 1% favors the home school setting.
If those numbers hold during the survey, Arnold said the school system expects about 450 students who may want the virtual option, much fewer than the 1,600 enrolled this year in the Amherst Remote Academy.
He said the 3-foot social distance rule allows more students to come into the buildings. "It is virtually not possible," Arnold said of bringing all students back in with the 6-foot rule.
Arnold said he is signaling to the Amherst County community the planned return to five days per week in-person and more input will be taken in the next few months. The school board is expected to vote on the plan in June.
Meanwhile, Arnold recommends not proceeding into a second year with the Amherst Remote Academy. Instead, students who prefer remote learning could do so through Virtual Virginia, a state program with more staff, capacity and infrastructure and CARES money would cover the tuition, he said.
The ARA requires a significant amount of resources among the division's staff, Arnold said. The Virtual Virginia program would require attendance be adhered to, reliable high-speed internet and participation, Arnold said.
"I just think we’re too small to divide our resources up like that," Arnold said of pulling the plug on ARA after the 2020-21 year. "We did what we had to do this year.”
Arnold said division officials understand the health concerns many have and the view that some students will thrive in front of a computer but that does not represent the majority of the student body in need of face-to-face interaction.
"We just believe deep down being in person is the right way to teach children and engage children," Arnold said.
School board members said they have heard some residents' input on the hours students would be in school in the 2021-22 year. The community input will be taken into consideration in finalizing those details, Arnold said.
Several school board members said they are highly supportive of the move back to full in-person learning week.
"I'm all about moving back to five days a week," board member David Cassise said.
"I'm sure the parents are excited," Chair Priscilla Liggon added.
Board member Ginger Burg said she could hear the bottle corks popping from residents pleased with the planned transition back to the full-time learning week. "I think everyone is going to be extremely happy," Burg said.
The division needs to make up for lost time with more in-person learning, board member Amanda Wright said.
"The stakeholders, to me, are speaking loud and clear about being back in person," Wright said.