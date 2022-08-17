Amherst schools to receive third electric school bus

Amherst County Public Schools will receive a third electric school bus as part of a grant program through American Electric Power.

ACPS Chief Operations Officer Tim Hoden said the bus is expected to be received this winter. The division will have charging stations operable for the first two buses during the first week of school at the transportation headquarters near Amherst Middle School. When asked during the Amherst County School Board’s Aug. 11 meeting the cost of charging an electric bus, he responded: “That’s a loaded question.”

He explained drivers will be asked to track where they start and end their days as far as power and how much it takes to charge back up to 100%, giving the division insight on measuring cost effects.

“The big benefit right now, for the cost benefit, is...electric is certainly cheaper to operate than a diesel bus in today’s market,” Hoden said.

The board also received a report from Gary Roakes, supervisor of maintenance and operations, on ongoing plans for the addition and renovation planned at Amherst County High School. The project includes a new auditorium, a renovated cafeteria, expanded career and technical education classroom space, a new fieldhouse and improvements to Lancer Stadium.

Roakes said the division anticipates going to bid in October or November with a groundbreaking possible for the spring. He said effects of inflation on the construction industry may potentially affect the estimated $19 million price tag.

“Unfortunately, the inflation costs, that is a reality,” Roakes told the board, adding decisions may need to be made later about possible adjustments for the project.

Roakes also updated the board on a project to expand Woodys Lake Road in Madison Heights, which is used for bus traffic and regular traffic to Monelison Middle School through Trojan Road. He said Woodys Lake and Trojan roads are expected to be back up and running with improvements by the start of the school year Aug. 17.

In other news:The board voted to move forward with positions for a committee to give guidance on future policies for sexually explicit material in school libraries. The committee will consist of Superintendent William Wells; a school board member; three library specialists with one each from the elementary, middle and high school levels; two administrators with one each from the elementary and middle/high school levels; two representatives from the division’s central office; and two parents/community members. Wells is expected to bring names for considerations in filling those positions at an upcoming meeting.