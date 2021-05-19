Amherst schools to survey families on 2021-22 school year plan

Arnold said a remote learning administrator would be needed to facilitate students’ use of the Virtual Virginia program for online learning at home.

“It will look like 2019 in an elementary school,” Arnold said of schools approaching a return to normal.

The secondary schools would have block scheduling in which students take eight classes and rotate them during the week. Students would only take Standards of Learning tests in the spring, he said, adding they won’t be rushed or compressed.

The division anticipates about 400 students would use Virtual Virginia, a much lower total than enrollment this year in the Amherst Remote Academy. That projected figure would total $896,200 in tuition in which ACPS would cover students. The division planned $1.3 million for the ARA in 2021-22, which Arnold is recommending not continue, that is more than enough to cover it.

“We think that virtual options should be done in a way that doesn’t tax our system, our teachers, our resources,” he said of going with Virtual Virginia. “They are our students, even if they are in Virtual Virginia, which makes them eligible for extracurricular, Virginia High School League activities.”