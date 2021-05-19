Amherst schools to survey families on 2021-22 school year plan

The 2021-22 school year planned for Amherst County is shaping up to be a return to normalcy with COVID-19 mitigation measures easing.
Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold formally presented the plan during the school board’s May 13 meeting. He recommends start times of 8 a.m. for elementary schools and 9 a.m. for secondary schools, continuing what is in place this year. The elementary school day would end at 3 p.m. and middle schools and the high school would run through 4 p.m. if approved.
Some board members spoke in favor of possibly returning to former start times of 7:45 a.m. for middle schools and Amherst County High School and 8:45 a.m. for elementary schools. The board is expected to vote on the plan June 10 and a survey will be sent out to families seeking input on what they prefer.
“Every family is impacted in a slightly different way,” Arnold said.
Arnold said all schools would return to five-day operations and students who prefer to stay remote can do so through Virtual Virginia, a state program, rather than the division committing resources to the Amherst Remote Academy. The schools will operate with COVID-19 guidelines that could change in upcoming days and weeks from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“As restrictions are loosened, we will loosen the restrictions,” Arnold said.
Arnold said a remote learning administrator would be needed to facilitate students’ use of the Virtual Virginia program for online learning at home.
“It will look like 2019 in an elementary school,” Arnold said of schools approaching a return to normal.
The secondary schools would have block scheduling in which students take eight classes and rotate them during the week. Students would only take Standards of Learning tests in the spring, he said, adding they won’t be rushed or compressed.
The division anticipates about 400 students would use Virtual Virginia, a much lower total than enrollment this year in the Amherst Remote Academy. That projected figure would total $896,200 in tuition in which ACPS would cover students. The division planned $1.3 million for the ARA in 2021-22, which Arnold is recommending not continue, that is more than enough to cover it.
“We think that virtual options should be done in a way that doesn’t tax our system, our teachers, our resources,” he said of going with Virtual Virginia. “They are our students, even if they are in Virtual Virginia, which makes them eligible for extracurricular, Virginia High School League activities.”
Board members have said they want students to have as much in-person instruction as they can during challenging times and are in support of going back to a five-day week.
“I’d like to get information to parents for planning purposes as fast as we can,” board member John Grieser said.
Board member Amanda Wright said she doesn’t want students to fall behind.
“I think [ACPS] has done an amazing job staying on top of it with what we had to work with,” Wright said. “It is about the child’s education at the end of the day.”
Arnold said the mitigation measures at this time include facial coverings. Social distancing also is reduced to three feet from six feet.
“The best thing is to have them five days a week [in school],” board member Chris Terry said. “Whatever the mandate of the moment is, that’s what we’re going to have to do.”
A major project set to receive attention in the upcoming school year is a planned additional to Amherst County High School, which would include a new auditorium and dining commons area. William Wells, assistant superintendent, said a committee consisting of elected school and county representatives is targeting much of $7.3 million in the federal American Rescue Plan funding to go ACPS anchoring the project.
The committee is targeting $5.6 million to go toward the potential ACHS project, a grant process that Arnold said would include much community input.
“We do feel like this would put a significant dent in the cost estimates,” Wells said.