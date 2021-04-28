Amherst supervisors approve rezoning for Monacan tribe property

A 4-acre parcel owned by the Monacan Indian Nation on Highview Drive in Madison Heights received a rezoning approval from the Amherst County Board of Supervisors on April 20.

The Amherst County-based tribe bought the property in fall 2020 and opened up its new headquarters there, a more spacious complex of buildings than its previous location in the town of Amherst,

The rezoning from General Commercial (B-2) and General Residential (R-2) to entirely B-2 allows the property to be developed for business use, according to county officials. U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., in February toured the Monacan Highview Complex and discussed with members their needs and response during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The unanimous rezoning includes two conditions that a 25-foot vegetative buffer remain on the side and rear portions of the lot that border residential-zoned parcels and all landscaping requirements are met. The existing land use is a fitness center.

Herb Hicks, a Madison Heights resident and tribe member, said the Monacans’ dream for the property will bring jobs to Amherst County and enhance the land’s productivity. A health clinic on site will employ 20 people and two buildings for storage and office space also would benefit the site.