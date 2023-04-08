With inflation affecting Amherst County’s bottom line, the board of supervisors is considering opening another cell in the county’s landfill on Kentmoor Farm Road in Madison Heights while evaluating the long-term role of a recently built transfer station.

The county last year opened the new transfer station, a $2.2 million facility on the landfill site that was built for the purpose of hauling solid waste out of the county. Amherst County Public Works, which operates the landfill and station, recently was tasked with researching operating cost comparisons between expanding the landfill and operating the transfer station on a full-time basis.

The surge in fuel prices and uncapping more space in the current landfill cell has factored into the county holding off on having trash hauled outside of the county for disposal elsewhere.

Brian Thacker, public works director, during an April 4 discussion with the board referred to the transfer station’s current role as a “hybrid” that in some ways functions like solid waste convenience centers scattered throughout the county where residents deposit trash.

“It’s a hybrid because a convenience center cannot take commercial traffic,” Thacker said. “So right now we are sending commercial traffic there because it’s permitted as a transfer station and then hauling it to the landfill. So it’s not a convenience center, it’s not really a transfer station, either, because we’re not transferring it out.”

Cell two, if opened, would last about 12 to 13 years and could come into use when the landfill’s current cell reaches airspace capacity, according to a staff report to the board. Transferring waste outside the county through the transfer station is less cost-efficient than opening the new cell and it is recommended that the county begin planning the engineering and permitting processes to expand the landfill, reversing a previous board decision in 2020 to close it when the airspace runs out.

Interim County Administrator Jeremy Bryant said the county has two permits with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality for the landfill site: one for the landfill itself and the other for the transfer station.

“So we have certain minimum requirements which dictate which staffing we need to put in both facilities,” Bryant said.

The transfer station is operational but no decisions have been made to haul waste outside the county. Waste now is transported from the station to the landfill, which has more capacity than believed when the board made its decision in early 2020.

During the April 4 meeting, SCS Engineers, a company that has been assisting the county with landfill projects for two years, presented four scenarios for the board to consider, with annual cost estimates starting in fiscal year 2028:

Closing the landfill and transferring waste to a location in Brunswick County using county employees to haul the waste, at $6.5 million;

Closing the landfill and transferring to Brunswick Waste Management Facility in Lawrenceville while outsourcing the trucking and hauling, at $6.9 million;

Building Cell 2 in the landfill and keeping the transfer station open for all traffic and hauling to the active landfill cell, at $5.5 million; or

Building Cell 2 and turning the transfer station into a solid waste convenience center for residential traffic and hauling to the active landfill cell, at $5.4 million.

The estimated life expectancy of Cell 2, if opened in fiscal year 2028, is 12 years, according to the report. Constructing that cell is estimated to cost $3.2 million, the report states.

The cost to close the transfer station and convert it to a solid waste convenience center is roughly $58,000.

Thacker said the biggest expense of operating the transfer station is the floor where trash is dumped, processed and currently hauled in close proximity to the landfill. It costs about $250,000 to resurface the floor every seven years or so and the facility operating as a convenience center would prolong that by several years, he said.

Supervisor Claudia Tucker said a driving factor in her decision to close the landfill and pursue the transfer station model of hauling trash elsewhere was to reduce the county’s liability with the landfill, especially in regard to DEQ infractions and fines.

Thacker said using the transfer station in its current capacity of hauling waste a short distance to within the landfill allows flexibility and inner changeability for the public works that has been advantageous.

“By isolating it simply as a convenience center, we lose that option, we lose that flexibility,” Thacker said. “It’s been a great blessing for us, and I hope for the county as well, in saving significant taxpayer funds in the process.”

The board has not made any decisions yet on how to proceed and a formal staff recommendation is expected in May.

Board initiates process to revoke permit

In other news, the board took a rare step of directing staff to prepare a resolution that revokes a special exception permit previously approved in 2020 and to schedule public hearings by the Amherst County Planning Commission and board of supervisors on that measure.

The board in October approved the permit for a parking area for trucks, campers and equipment on a 7-acre site just south of Sundown Drive on U.S. 29 Business in northern Amherst County. The applicant, Timothy Waldren, of Lynchburg, said at the time the site would mainly be used as a storage facility that allowed him to relocate his operation from Lynchburg to Amherst.

Tyler Creasy, co-director of community development, said conditions of the special exception have not been met, erosion and sediment control violations have occurred and the county has contacted Waldren on a monthly basis for updates. County staff’s only means of enforcement with zoning at this point are civil penalties, which Creasy is not recommending as a course of action.

“That being said, I do believe Mr. Waldren means well and wants to get it done but I’m not sure if he will,” Creasy said.

Tom Martin, the board’s chair, said the site is being used in direct violation of what the board approved.

“It’s been almost three years. We gave him approval to do a certain thing and he has not carried forward,” Martin said. “And I have watched the site erode.”

Martin said the property was never meant to be a site for inoperative vehicles but rather a trucking facility. “And that is not what has occurred,” he said.