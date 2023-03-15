Bedford County is joining other localities, including Amherst County, in signing on to receive money from a second nationwide opioid settlement totaling more than $20 billion, with authorization from the board of supervisors on Monday.

Part of the same settlement Campbell County signed on to last week, defendants Walmart, CVS, Teva, Allergan and Walgreens have agreed to pay out more than $20 billion over multiple years to localities affected by the opioid crisis, an ongoing public health catastrophe kickstarted by the release of OxyContin in 1999. Marketed as a “miracle drug” by its producer, Purdue Pharma, the drug has ravaged numerous communities and lives in the United States, including many in Virginia.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 21 also approved a resolution approving the county's participation of opioid-related claims.

In 2021, Bedford County authorized receipt of money from the settlement of any potential claims against Cardinal Health, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, Janssen and certain corporate entities involved in the development and distribution of opioids. Multiple Virginia localities were eligible to sign on to receive money from a $26 billion nationwide settlement to go toward the treatment and abatement of opioid addiction and its local impacts, helping bear the costs counties and cities incur related to the crisis, including calls to the county fire and rescue department and EMS, and the county sheriff’s office where opioids were a factor.

As of this month, Bedford County has received $199,423 so far from the first opioid settlement. The money currently is set aside in its own bank account until the county figures out what to do with it, according to Shelley Basinger, the county’s public information officer, and Patrick Skelley, county attorney. Settlement money will continue coming in over the next several years.

Under this settlement, according to the legal documents describing the arrangement, the amounts each state and locality receive will vary. Depending on state and locality participation in the settlement, Teva agreed to pay $3.34 billion over 13 years, and pay either $1.2 billion of its generic version of Narcan over 10 years, or else an agreed-upon cash equivalent over 13 years.

CVS will pay up to $4.9 billion over 10 years; Walgreens will pay up to $5.54 billion over 15 years; Allergan will pay up to $2.02 billion over seven years; Walmart will pay up to $2.74 billion this year; and all additional payments will be made within six years.

According to the Virginia Department of Health’s website, an average of four Virginians died of an opioid overdose per day in 2020.

In 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than 70% of overdose deaths nationwide involved an opioid.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has fueled the ongoing crisis, according to the CDC. With effects similar to morphine, the National Institute on Drug Abuse said fentanyl is “50 to 100 times more potent.”

Amherst County to date has received just shy of $86,000 from opioid settlement money disbursed to localities, according to Joy Niehaus, public information officer the county.

Mark Popovich, Amherst County attorney, said at the Feb. 21 board meeting an $18.7 billion payout is estimated in payout to localities across the nation and if settlements are reached with certain incentives included, Virginia’s share in anticipated to somewhere around $425 million.

"The amount that will come to each individual county is not yet known because we have to wait for those incentive numbers to come in, but that’s the next round of funding coming this way," Popovich said.

New Era-Progress Editor Justin Faulconer contributed.