Amherst town manager injured in accident; mayor serving as acting chief administrator

Amherst Town Manager Sara Carter was injured in an accident over the weekend and is recovering in a hospital, Amherst Mayor Dwayne Tuggle announced Wednesday at Amherst Town Council's meeting.

Tuggle said Carter suffered internal injuries and underwent surgery at the University of Virginia Medical Center. After a closed meeting, council by a formal vote recognized Tuggle, who has held the mayor role since January 2017 and was reelected to a four-year term in November 2018, as acting chief administrator for the town in Carter's absence.

"We ask for the public's prayers for [Carter] and for a rapid recovery," Tuggle said.

Vice Mayor Rachel Carton said during the meeting's invocation that council is praying for Carter and her family during a difficult time and is hopeful for her to quickly heal.

Carter, Amherst's first female town manager, has been at the helm of the town government's daily operations since Jan. 10, 2018. She succeeded Jack Hobbs, who served a quarter-century in the role, and Peter Huber, who served the role in an interim capacity until Carter's hire in December 2017.

Before coming to Amherst she previously served as Cumberland County’s planning and zoning administrator and had stints on Appomattox County's board of supervisors and planning commission.

According to council's vote Wednesday, Tuggle can carry out duties as the town's chief administrative officer as needed on a temporary basis until Carter's return or a potential interim appointment. Tuggle said his role is to step in as needed as an official in the town's government, which has 19 full-time employees and nearly a dozen part-time workers.