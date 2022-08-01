Another competency evaluation ordered in Amherst County murder case

More than a year after a judge found a Madison Heights man accused of murdering his father was competent to stand trial, the case again is delayed because another competency evaluation is needed.

Chris Hamilton Austin, 50, is facing charges of first-degree murder and using a firearm in a felony from a Oct. 1, 2019 shooting death. That afternoon, deputies responded to the house of 83-year-old John Bell Austin on Riverview Road and found him dead with a gunshot wound, law enforcement has said.

Chris Austin, his son, was arrested at the scene and his attorneys have claimed he acted in self-defense.

In June 2021, Mark Arthur, one of Chris Austin’s two attorneys, withdrew motions regarding his client’s sanity and ability to stand trial in Amherst County Circuit Court, following a discussion with prosecutors and Judge Michael Garrett in closed chambers.

Austin previously had undergone several mental health evaluations since his arrest. In June 2021, Garrett found evaluation reports supported the conclusion Austin is competent to stand trial, meaning he can understand the proceedings against him and help his attorney build a defense.

Though Austin had difficulty forming verbal responses during the June 15, 2021 hearing, he nodded in agreement to withdrawing the motions and pleaded not guilty to his charges.

However, Heather Goodwin, another attorney representing the defendant, asked for another evaluation on Aug. 1, telling Garrett in a pre-trial hearing he is non-verbal in communication and it remains unclear if he can stand trial.

Amherst Deputy Commonwealth’s Amber Drumheller agreed with the request for another evaluation because of Austin’s current state.

“He does not communicate while he is at the jail,” Drumheller told Garrett.

In ordering another forensic evaluation for competency, Garrett said he saw Monday a “noticeable difference” in Austin’s appearance and he seemed to have lost weight since Garrett last saw the defendant in court.

“You all are in a precarious position,” the judge said to the attorneys.

A jury trial scheduled for Aug. 29 has been continued and a new trial date may be scheduled in December unless the report comes back sooner.