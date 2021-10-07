Apple Harvest Festival celebrates 50 years in Amherst

“It was a lot of work, but I tell you, it was the most rewarding work that I think we’ve all done over the years,” Simms said.

Simms brought the mission of supporting community education and meeting various needs of community members together with the Apple Harvest Festival; the event served as a fundraiser every year for the club she was part of, Simms said.

Now 72, Simms said it was time to pass the festival on to someone else. In 2019, she and Penn transitioned organization of the event to Thurston and the Amherst High School PTO.

While it feels bittersweet relinquishing organizational duties, Simms is confident the future of the event is in capable hands. She said she also looks forward to enjoying the festival as an attendee this year.

“It’s going to be really exciting to see what’s going to go on from there,” Simms said.

Since the festival is held at the high school, Thurston’s goal was to get students more involved. There had been some student volunteerism in the past, but this year features heavy student involvement, she said.