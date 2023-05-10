Three bids for the planned construction of an addition and renovation to Amherst County High School recently came in higher than budgeted, leading to a consensus among the county’s school board to negotiate with the lowest bidder for a more affordable price tag.

Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent William Wells said the bids were received May 1. He said the lowest bidder was Jamerson-Lewis Construction, of Lynchburg, and sought permission from the Amherst County School Board during its May 4 meeting to continue talks with that company.

“Our request is to get consensus on entering into negotiations to get the price to something we feel is more in line with our budget,” Wells said.

Wells did not give specifics of exact cost figures of the bids during the meeting.

Josh Bower, of Charlottesville architectural firm Crabtree, Rohrbaugh & Associates, the architect ACPS is working with on the construction project, addressed the board on the process to seek cost savings in bringing the cost down.

“We are looking for an opportunity to save some dollars,” Bower said.

The project has been targeted at more than $19 million and is planned to begin this summer. The bid was for the first two phases of the project, a new auditorium adjacent to the school’s two gyms, a new cafeteria and dining room and renovation of current space into more career and technical education offerings.

Two other phases of the overall project, a new fieldhouse at the baseball and softball fields and upgrades to Lancer Stadium, are planned in the future aside from the initial two phases. The new 1,110-seat-auditorium will extend the high school’s footprint in the rear of the school and has been described as a long overdue project years in the making.

The project also includes new parking areas, utilities and stormwater management facilities, and will result in a total land disturbance of just more than 5 acres, according to documents before the board. A structure on Lancer Lane that was a home recently was demolished and that area will be part of new expanded parking.

Bower said nothing would go forward as far as a contract without an agreement all parties feel is reasonable. “Just because they offer it doesn’t mean we have to accept it,” he told the board.

The process includes a base bid and more than a dozen alternates that pertain to specifics and costs, he explained.

“Our goal is not to diminish the project. Our goal is to look at different processes to try to get us within the budget,” Bower said.

Wells said as negotiations unfold with the company he will report back when school officials feel there is a good price tag to proceed with.

Chris Terry, the board’s chair, said while the figures need reworking the project remains a beneficial endeavor that will make the school better in enhanced learning and extracurricular activities.

“The more opportunities we give them the better,” Terry said.