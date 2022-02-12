Board approves resolution to borrow loans for high school addition, renovation

The Amherst County School Board unanimously approved a resolution supporting borrowing millions of dollars for an addition and renovation to the county’s high school.

The Amherst County Board of Supervisors intends to pursue general obligation school bonds not to exceed $35 million to finance a new auditorium, renovations to the cafeteria and food court, conversion of existing dining space into career and technical education (CTE) uses, upgrades to Lancer Stadium, a new fieldhouse next to the baseball and softball fields and additional parking.

The county is planning an application to the Virginia Public School Authority for the loans to finance the largest school construction project in more than 20 years.

The high school renovation and addition project is estimated at about $19.6 million, according to R.T. Taylor, of Davenport & Company LLC, the county’s financial consultant. The application to the VPSA is due Feb. 28, he said.

Taylor said the amount borrowed is $31 million, with more than $11 million in existing debt from a project the division and county entered into in 2016 to upgrade heating, air and ventilation infrastructure improvements in the division. The division is taking out old debt by refinancing it, similar to a home refinancing loan, he said.

“We’re not going to borrow any more debt than we need to accomplish the mission,” Taylor said.

County Administrator Dean Rodgers has said the county is taking advantage of low interest loans while it can in financing the project. Taylor told the school board the strategy is saving money.

School Board member John Grieser said he appreciates the board of supervisors’ support.

“I’m happy with the [supervisors] supporting the expansion, which includes some CTE programs,” said Grieser. “We’ve got to provide them space and the ability to teach them skills to do that.”

Gary Roakes, the division’s supervisor of maintenance and operations, said the next six to seven months will involve the design phase of the project and getting work to bid later this year for a general contractor.

Construction on the new auditorium is expected to start in mid-2023 and be completed in 2024, an estimated 16-month project, according to Roakes. Much of the work is planned over two summers while students are not in school, Roakes said.

In other news:

At the request of Chief Academic Officer Dana Norman, the board approved an additional face remote learning days for the current school year at the county’s high school, two middle schools and Amherst Education Center. Norman said if the additional days are not made available the division would have to close school those days and not offer remote instruction. Norman said a request will not be made for any extended remote learning days at the county’s six elementary schools.

Norman reported the division recently received a $60,000 grant from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act for a school climate specialist, a one-year only contracted position. The specialist will play a critical role in improving student performance by ensuring each school in the division creates and maintains a positive learning environment focused on the support and development of each student, according to the division. The specialist will work to facilitate community engagement, develop partnerships with community agencies to support students and their families and promote a method to consistently coordinate academic, behavioral and home-school-community initiatives and supports. The division also recently received $181,555 in federal grant funding for before and after school and summer school programming. The measures are aimed at helping close the learning gap, tackle learning loss and mental health needs during the pandemic, Norman said.

Roakes said he has spoken with the Virginia Department of Transportation and a general contractor about a project that affects the division, the reconstruction of Woodys Lake Road in Madison Heights. The road is used heavily in transportation to Monelison Middle School. Trojan Lane, which intersects with Woodys Lake Road, will be blocked off this summer during the construction, Roakes said. The division plans to move all summer school-related activities normally at Monelison to other facilities this year, Roakes said.

The board unanimously approved the division’s 2022-23 school year calendar, which takes effect July 1.

