Board discusses installing air conditioning on some Amherst County school buses

After receiving requests from bus drivers in recent months, the Amherst County School Board is giving consideration to air-conditioned vehicles for some of its fleet in the upcoming 2022-23 fiscal year.

William Wells, assistant superintendent of Amherst County Public Schools, said to retrofit a 65-passenger bus with air conditioning would cost about $11,500. To install air conditioning in the entire bus fleet would cost about $678,000, according to figures Wells provided the board at its Dec. 9 meeting.

The division is in talks with a local company and can get air conditioning installed in 15 of its buses this summer and possibly five more, Wells said. Those costs could run from $150,000 to $200,000, he said.

“We want to start with our newest buses first,” Wells said.

As the division buys new buses moving forward, it can make sure they have air conditioning, said Wells.

Superintendent Rob Arnold said the division has about $900,000 in its capital improvement plan, some of which can toward repurposing some buses with air conditioning.

A few board members said they would like to view other pressing capital needs before committing. The matter is expected to be taken up again during a board retreat the first week of March.

Board member Chris Terry said anything the board can do to help out employees and students in regard to air-conditioned buses goes a long way.

“I personally think it’s something we need to make a priority,” said Terry.

Arnold addressed the division’s 2022-23 budget priorities during the meeting and spoke of a 10% raise outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing. ACPS officials will have to some work to do in making sure that objective is met and hope statements made by Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin has said on the campaign trail of raising salaries for teachers come to fruition, Arnold said.

He said he and other administrators are paying close attention to state legislators’ talks of providing more money for school construction funds, a topic of interest as the division targets a planned addition and renovation at Amherst County High School.

Wells said the division has been approved to use $5.3 million in federal stimulus money for that project, which is estimated at $21 million over three phases. Arnold said the Amherst County Board of Supervisors is expected to soon discuss options for helping with the project to build a new auditorium and renovate the dining area in the first phase.

The division is committed to $8 million for the first phase and has asked the board of supervisors to bridge the gap for the remaining $5.8 million. The other two phases could be done in following years, school officials have said.

Wells said the division also has applied for an HVAC-related grant of $800,000 that, if received, could help go toward the auditorium project.

“We’ve got our fingers crossed that they county comes through for us and we can get that project started,” Terry said.

