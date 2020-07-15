Board looks at option for potential new auditorium, dining and lobby areas at high school

A new auditorium at Amherst County High School, a project school officials have said is much-needed and long overdue, recently generated discussion with architectural renderings before the county school board.

Joshua Bower, studio director for Crabtree Rohrbaugh & Associates, a Charlottesville-based company working with the school division on a comprehensive plan study for facilities, presented the renderings to the board during its July 9 meeting. According to the drawings, one option calls for building a new auditorium that would extend into the current rear parking lot and have an adjoining lobby that would lead into a common area connecting to a revamped cafeteria.

The option was the first to date the board has reviewed.

“This is just a concept,” Bower said in explaining how the design tackles multiple needs for the school.

No dollar figures or timetables for construction were discussed, as the talk came before discussions set to take place in upcoming months on long-range capital improvement planning for facilities. Bower also spoke to the board on a recent review of all the county’s buildings and needs that are part of the long-term facility planning.

The new auditorium and food court design, if brought into reality, would give a major makeover to the rear area of the school that was built in the mid-1950’s.

Current and former Amherst County School Board members routinely have said the current theater is outdated and in need of replacement. Kennedy Campbell, who recently graduated and was highly active in drama, referenced the desire for a new auditorium in her salutatorian speech.