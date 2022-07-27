Board OKs raising starting pay for Amherst County dispatchers

Starting pay for newly hired Amherst County dispatchers will receive a boost following approval from the county’s board of supervisors.

The starting pay for newly hired dispatchers was $14.76 an hour, which is the lowest in the Lynchburg region, according to the county. County Administrator Dean Rodgers said county supervisors have expressed concern with the starting pay range.

Dispatchers may be hired with no required training or certification and training is provided by the county through available courses and on the job, according to a staff report to the board.

“In order to retain newly hired dispatchers, their pay should match surrounding localities and, if possible, slightly exceed it,” the staff report states.

Since emergency medical technicians have a starting job of $16.58 an hour, which is $42,500 per year, the report states in order to avoid pay compression issues dispatchers should be started at $16 an hour.

Supervisors received a presentation in June from Rodgers on challenges facing Amherst County’s public safety department, including EMTs and dispatchers. At that time Rodgers agreed the dispatchers’ starting pay should be increased and county staff has figured out how to do it by taking money from the unobligated general fund balance.

“We can afford to do this,” Rodgers said during the board’s July 19 meeting.

He added the measure would affect several county positions.

“I think the dispatchers are a vital part of our emergency support team,” Supervisor Tom Martin said. “I fully support this.”

“I wouldn’t want to be the one answering those calls,” said David Pugh, the board’s chair. “It’s a tough job.”