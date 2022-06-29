Brown stepping down as ACHS principal to take central office position

Derrick Brown is stepping down as principal at Amherst County High School to become director of professional learning and student success for the division.

Brown served as ACHS principal since mid-2019 and previously was a biology teacher at the high school, an assistant principal at Amherst Middle School and principal at Paul Laurence Dunbar School for Innovation in Lynchburg.

An Amherst County native and graduate of the high school, Brown during his tenure as ACHS principal established a partnership with Beacon of Hope and the University of Virginia to create a Future Center to increase opportunities for all students to pursue a college education, job opportunities and military careers.

He also served on the ACPS and Virginia Department of Education Return to Learn taskforces, as well as its innovation team and diversity committee. His well-known saying is “Go Lancers!”

“During his principalship, he and his team significantly decreased the the number of discipline incidents and helped ACHS navigate through all the challenges of the pandemic,” a news release from Amherst County Public Schools said.

Stepping into the ACHS principal role July 1 is Joey Crawford, a graduate of the high school who began his teaching career there in 2007. He served as an assistant principal at the high school from 2018 to 2020 and two years ago became principal at Temperance Elementary School.

Crawford also was principal of the Amherst Remote Academy for the 2020-21 school year and division discipline coordinator for the 2021-22 school year. He also has served in various coaching roles, including junior varsity basketball, varsity baseball and JV and varsity football.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.