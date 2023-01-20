Buckingham County man charged in Amherst County man's shooting death

A Buckingham County man was charged with voluntary manslaughter after an Amherst County man was found dead Thursday in a remote area of the George Washington National Forest, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Amherst County Public Safety dispatchers received a 911 call Thursday for a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the Alhambra Road area of Amherst County, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's deputies were immediately dispatched and after an extensive search located Kevin D. Hartless, 49, of Amherst County. Hartless was dead when found by law enforcement, the release said.

Joseph F. Cunningham, 43, was detained at the scene and later charged. Cunningham is held at the Amherst County Adult Detention Center in Madison Heights without bond, according to the release.

Authorities ask anyone with information about this investigation to contact Capt. Clay Thompson at (434) 946-9373, ext. 6; call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900; visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org; enter a tip number online at p3tips.com; or use the P3 app on your mobile device.