Central Elementary School taking part in Great Kindness Challenge week

Central Elementary School is participating in the 11th annual Great Kindness Challenge and the 2nd Annual VA Kindness Week from Feb. 14 to Feb. 18 and enthusiastically invites the community to join in and cheer them on, according to an announcement from the school.

The purpose of Kindness Week is to recognize that simple day-to-day acts of kindness enable schools and communities to be a kinder, safer, healthier and more inclusive place to live, work, learn and play. The Great Kindness Challenge, presented by the global nonprofit Kids for Peace, was launched with three Carlsbad, California schools in 2012 to address bullying and to foster connection, inclusion and compassion.

The annual program has multiplied in enrollment each year, having grown to nearly 17 million students in 33,000 schools, reaching across all 50 states and 115 countries.

Jill McManigal, co-founder and executive director of Kids for Peace, said in a news release issued by Central Elementary: “We are living through a global pandemic which is hugely impacting our families, students, communities and the world. We are truly grateful for all educators who not only ensure safe school environments but are also committed to creating school cultures that promote equity, community, empathy and social-emotional wellness.

The Great Kindness Challenge provides educators and students the tools, opportunity and encouragement to actively create a positive, respectful and inclusive school culture for all.”

Schools and students are drawn to the program for its positive and proactive approach to creating kinder school climates through a simple checklist of intentional acts of kindness. The checklist will be distributed to students at the beginning of the week. Students will be encouraged to complete each kind act over the course of the week, as well as take part in additional community-building events and global service projects.

Central Elementary School will amplify the experience by participating in the global service project, “Kind Coins for Kids,” this year benefitting youth in Peru. CES students have raised over $850 since 2016 and helped areas all over the world, including Kenya, Pakistan, Liberia, Mexico and parts of the United States impacted by the 2017 hurricane season. This year they will raise funds to provide much needed computers and reliable internet for the San Martin de Porres school in El Guayabo, Peru.

“The Great Kindness Challenge is one of my favorite weeks of the school year,” said Derek Adam, Central Elementary School’s principal, in the release. “It is a week where we can dress up, focus on doing kind things for each other, and realize the large impact of little things. There is power in being kind, and it creates a happier school climate and culture.”

Some of the items on the checklist are: wave at 25 people, help a teacher with a needed task, read a book to a younger student and safely sit with a new group of kids at lunch.

“Big or small, every act of kindness makes a difference,” the release said. “Let’s all help make a positive difference. Let’s join together, lift each other up, cheer each other on and do our part to create a kinder Amherst and a more compassionate world.”