Charges certified in Amherst involuntary manslaughter, DUI wreck

A judge certified a felony charge of involuntary aggravated manslaughter against a Washington, D.C. man accused of driving under the influence in a crash that killed his sister and seriously injured another driver.

Larry Fitch, 65, appeared in Amherst General District Court on May 10 for a preliminary hearing on the charges. On Oct. 29, 2021, he was driving a 2004 Honda Odyssey west on North Coolwell Road in Amherst County with his sister, 62-year-old Charlene V. Fitch, a passenger, according to Virginia State Police.

The minivan traveled through a stop sign at U.S. 29 Business and was hit on the passenger side by a full-size Ford van traveling south that couldn’t avoid it, a news release from VSP said shortly after the wreck. The crash, which occurred at 12:04 p.m., pushed both vehicles into a roadside ditch, with the minivan hitting a stop sign before coming to rest.

Charlene Fitch died at the scene and Larry Fitch was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries, according to VSP. Both wore seatbelts.

The driver of the full-size van, Glen Hawes, of Lynchburg, who also wore a seatbelt, was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries, the release said.

An emergency responder called to the scene testified during the hearing she noticed the smell of alcohol while extricating Larry Fitch and his sister, who was unresponsive.

The state trooper who worked the scene testified he interviewed Larry Fitch and also smelled alcohol. Fitch’s eyes were “bloodshot, watery and glossy,” and the defendant said he drank a couple of beers the previous night and one beer that morning, the trooper testified.

In addition to the manslaughter charge, Fitch also is accused of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor, which was certified. The trooper testified he continued a DUI investigation at Centra’s Lynchburg General Hospital where Fitch was taken and a blood test showed he was over the legal limit of .08.

Greg Waddell, Fitch’s attorney, asked the trooper if he took into account the injuries his client suffered while conducting the field sobriety test.

Fitch suffered a lacerated liver and kidney, 10 broken ribs, two broken vertebrae, a concussion and contusions to his lungs in the wreck, Waddell said.

Judge Sam Eggleston III certified the two charges to an upcoming term of the grand jury, which determines if probable cause is enough to send the case to trial. Fitch remains released on bond pending further proceedings.

