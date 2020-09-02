Cline, Amherst GOP pushing to retake House, Virginia in upcoming election

A few days after the Republican National Convention concluded, a group of about 50 people in Madison Heights rode the excitement in cheering support for reelecting President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th District, and electing Daniel Gade to the U.S. Senate.
Cline, the freshman congressman seeking a second term, joined the Amherst County Republicans in celebrating the grand opening of a new headquarters at 4133 South Amherst Highway. Gade, an Iraq war veteran challenging U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., was not in attendance but his wife, Wendy, attended and spoke.
Cline, Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge — Cline’s successor in Virginia’s House 24 District — and Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, addressed the high stakes of the Nov. 3 election, maintaining GOP control of the U.S. Senate and regaining ground lost in the U.S. House and Virginia, a swing state that last November flipped to a Democratic majority in the state legislature and has gone blue the past three presidential elections.
“We’ve got to take Virginia back,” Campbell said. “There is no other way around it.”
Referring to Warner, a former Virginia governor, as “one of the most corrupt officials we have in Washington,” Campbell said electing Gade and returning “effective” Cline to Congress is a must. The crowd also was firmly resolute in backing Trump over Joe Biden.
“If we get ‘sleepy Joe’ in there, the liberal far-left Democrat, Bernie Sanders people, are taking this country over and we’re not going to like what we get,” Campbell said.
Cline, who is facing a challenge from Democrat Nicholas Betts, asked the audience: “Is everyone ready to take the House back?”
The Democrats’ push for more taxes, more government is not resonating with the majority of Americans, Cline said. The Republican National Convention was “head and shoulders” above the Democrats in showcasing America in tough times of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
The GOP is about trusting Americans to make decisions for themselves, Cline said.
“Democrats trust government to make decisions for you,” he said. “Republicans stand for you having the power, not government. When Democrats try and confuse the voters, we’re going to cut through the mess and clarify to them what is election is all about.”
Cline said he is excited to share the ticket with Trump, who he added is doing a great job.
“He has done great things for this country, unleashing the potential of this country, the great economy that we had, we’re going to have again.”
Addressing the effects of the pandemic, Cline said Trump is leading the fight to defeat the coronavirus and find a vaccine.
Walker said watching the Republican National Convention made him want to fight even harder for freedoms and liberties and helping reelect Trump and maintain GOP control in the Senate. He and others during the event noted disdain for U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
“I don’t know how you put up with Miss Pelosi,” Walker said to Cline, adding a slight of his own toward Virginia House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn: “I feel your pain in some respects.”
Walker said the GOP has to pick up more congressional seats and pushed the importance of keeping control over the neighboring 5th congressional district as Republican Bob Good squares off against Democrat Cameron Webb.
“We’re not going to lose Virginia,” Walker said. “Sometimes things go up, sometimes they go down.”
Amherst County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Claudia Tucker attended and stressed the importance of local elections in taking the country back.
“We’ve to get rid of this liberal agenda,” Tucker said. “It starts from the bottom up.”
Wendy Gade said her husband has made public service his life’s mission. She also expressed excitement on the heels of the Republican convention and believes defeating Warner is “100% doable.”
“We completely see the path … we’ve got to retire him. We’ve got to turn him out,” she said of unseating Warner. “It’s time to take Virginia back for Virginia values.”
