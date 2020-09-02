Cline, Amherst GOP pushing to retake House, Virginia in upcoming election

A few days after the Republican National Convention concluded, a group of about 50 people in Madison Heights rode the excitement in cheering support for reelecting President Donald Trump and U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-6th District, and electing Daniel Gade to the U.S. Senate.

Cline, the freshman congressman seeking a second term, joined the Amherst County Republicans in celebrating the grand opening of a new headquarters at 4133 South Amherst Highway. Gade, an Iraq war veteran challenging U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., was not in attendance but his wife, Wendy, attended and spoke.

Cline, Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Rockbridge — Cline’s successor in Virginia’s House 24 District — and Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, addressed the high stakes of the Nov. 3 election, maintaining GOP control of the U.S. Senate and regaining ground lost in the U.S. House and Virginia, a swing state that last November flipped to a Democratic majority in the state legislature and has gone blue the past three presidential elections.

“We’ve got to take Virginia back,” Campbell said. “There is no other way around it.”

Referring to Warner, a former Virginia governor, as “one of the most corrupt officials we have in Washington,” Campbell said electing Gade and returning “effective” Cline to Congress is a must. The crowd also was firmly resolute in backing Trump over Joe Biden.

“If we get ‘sleepy Joe’ in there, the liberal far-left Democrat, Bernie Sanders people, are taking this country over and we’re not going to like what we get,” Campbell said.