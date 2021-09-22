Commission discusses possibly reducing size of retail stores in village districts

The Amherst County Planning Commission during its Sept. 16 meeting was asked to consider if the square footage of retail stores in the village center zoning district could be reduced from 10,000 square feet to 5,000 square feet per store.
Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, asked the commission if it thinks a zoning code change is necessary. He said village districts are scattered throughout the county, including Elon, the Old Wright Shop area of Madison Heights, Temperance and Lowesville.
“Generally the village district is to serve rural areas,” Bryant said. “We do want to support commercial activity in those districts.”
A restriction of square footage on retail space and restaurants is necessary to keep anything “out of character” in those areas such as a Walmart or Lowes, Bryant said. A Dollar General store with square footage just less than the current 10,000-square-foot rule recently was approved as a by-right use in the Elon village district.
Some residents criticized allowing retail stores of a certain size to locate in the village district without a special exception process that allows the public to comment through a public hearing.
“I don’t know if 5,000 [feet] is the right number,” commissioner Jim Thompson said. “I certainly think anything over 5,000 feet should be kept as a special exception [use].”
Commissioner Leslie Gamble said the Dollar General is out of character in an area such as Elon where a scenic overlay district is in place along the Virginia 130 corridor.
“I think you’re on the right track,” she said of reducing the square footage for retail stores.
“The Dollar General did cause a lot of consternation in the fact, I think, with the scale and the scope and the traffic and driving patterns that we’ve seen change,” Thompson said. “That’s still causing folks to talk to me about it personally.”
The village district’s stated intent in zoning is retail activity should be greatly limited to protect against uses likely to generate noise, light, odors, smoke or “other obnoxious influences.”
The commission did not take any action and may give Bryant and his staff direction on the matter in the future.
In other news, Tyler Creasy, assistant zoning administrator, said an update to the county comprehensive plan guiding growth and development is expected to be brought forward next month. The update will include data from the 2020 Census, which had Amherst County’s population declining by roughly 1,050 people, and changes primarily in goals and objectives.
“There’s a lot of good information in there,” Michael Bryant, the commission’s vice chair, said of the plan. “You learn so much about the county, things you wouldn’t have known otherwise.”