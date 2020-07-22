Commission recommends approval of planned tire shop in Madison Heights

The Amherst County Planning Commission recently recommended approval of a special exception request that allow an automotive repair garage to locate on the corner of U.S. 29 Business and Winesap Road in Madison Heights.

The applicant, Jerry Yancey, is seeking the measure so the building, the site of a former car wash, can start a new use in a commercial-zoned district. The planned shop would provide tire installation and service, including rotating and balancing tires and selling new and used tires.

The commission’s recommended approval, which heads to the Amherst County Board of Supervisors for final review, comes with nine conditions, one of which requires Yancey to work with the Virginia Department of Transportation to plant trees in landscaping islands that border U.S. 29 and Winesap Road. The maximum time for a vehicle to stay on the 0.37-acre parcel is 10 days, another recommended condition states.

“We want to make sure Route 29 Business, our main corridor, we are keeping things looking good,” Jeremy Bryant, director of community development, said of impetus for the landscaping measure.

In other news, the commission reviewed a major site plan for a planned 11,200-square-foot, two-story restaurant at the Poplar Grove Golf Course in Amherst. The restaurant is set for construction on four acres at 129 Tavern Lane just southeast of the Manor House.

The restaurant was envisioned in Poplar Grove’s 2006 master plan for a planned unit development and comes as the golf course recently underwent a $3 million renovation. The commission deferred action on the site plan because enough members were present to vote during the July 16 meeting.