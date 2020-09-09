Committee talks Amherst high school auditorium, broadband expansion

A potential new 1,600-seat auditorium at Amherst County High School, a project school officials have said is long overdue and much needed, sparked discussion during a joint committee of county and school leaders on Sept. 1.

The committee, consisting of the chair and vice chairs of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors and county’s school board, as well as County Administrator Dean Rodgers and Amherst County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Arnold, met for the first time in 2020 to discuss capital improvement and broadband expansion needs.

Crabtree Rohrbaugh & Associates, a Charlottesville company with which the Amherst school division is working in studying facility improvements, presented architectural renderings of a new auditorium at a July school board meeting. One option would locate a new auditorium in the current rear parking lot with an adjoining lobby leading into a common area connecting to a revamped cafeteria.

While the idea is only a concept and no decisions have been made, school board members expressed excitement with a project they said would serve both the students and the Amherst community.

Arnold said Amherst lacks space for large-scale indoor gatherings and the current auditorium holds 350 people. “It is not adequate for community needs,” Abby Thompson, vice chair of the Amherst County School Board, said of the current space.

Constructing a new auditorium and common area with revamped dining space could range from $6 million to $8 million, Arnold said. “That would be an obviously big-ticket item,” he added.